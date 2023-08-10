Submit Release
Newcore Gold Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) announces today that Mr. Edward Farrauto has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately, to focus on his other professional commitments. Mr. Farrauto has been a director of the Company since January 18, 2010.

Doug Forster, Chairman of Newcore stated, "We would like to thank Ed for his valuable contributions as a director to the company throughout his tenure. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I wish him all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued support as a shareholder."

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 20% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2022 as sourced from the World Gold Council

