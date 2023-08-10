Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.


Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2023   2022 Change     2023   2022 Change
Revenue $ 208,845 $ 179,204 17 %   $ 446,622 $ 340,656 31 %
Operating income   9,401   8,426 12 %     37,421   12,116 209 %
EBITDA (1)   30,255   28,799 5 %     78,730   53,113 48 %
Cashflow   29,408   28,576 3 %     78,080   51,127 53 %
Net income   6,180   6,105 1 %     30,218   8,572 253 %
Attributable to shareholders   6,201   6,113 1 %     30,241   8,585 252 %
                       
Per Share Data (Diluted)                      
EBITDA (1) $ 0.74 $ 0.67 10 %   $ 1.89 $ 1.23 54 %
Cashflow $ 0.72 $ 0.66 9 %   $ 1.88 $ 1.18 59 %
                       
Attributable to shareholders:                      
Net income $ 0.15 $ 0.14 7 %   $ 0.73 $ 0.20 265 %
                       
Common shares (000’s)(4)                      
Basic   40,325   42,307 (5 %)     40,821   42,509 (4 %)
Diluted   41,048   43,203 (5 %)     41,568   43,319 (4 %)
                       
                June 30   December 31  
Financial Position at               2023   2022 Change
Total Assets             $ 888,117 $ 878,615 1 %
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)                 111,244   127,628 (13 %)
Working Capital (2)               108,577   112,154 (3 %)
Net Debt (3)               2,667   15,474 (83 %)
Shareholders’ Equity               529,954   522,023 2 %
                       


Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 represent record second quarter financial results that were underpinned by stable industry conditions and the deployment of equipment upgraded pursuant to the Company’s 2022 capital expenditure program.


Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2023     2022   Change   2023     2022   Change
Revenue $ 54,282   $ 49,440   10 % $ 136,818   $ 109,502   25 %
EBITDA (1) $ 9,891   $ 8,808   12 % $ 30,160   $ 20,249   49 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   18 %   18 % -     22 %   18 % 22 %
Operating days(2)   1,974     2,105   (6 %)   4,843     4,788   1 %
Canada   1,094     1,009   8 %   3,014     2,634   14 %
United States   571     696   (18 %)   1,161     1,397   (17 %)
Australia   309     400   (23 %)   668     757   (12 %)
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 27,498   $ 23,487   17 % $ 28,251   $ 22,870   24 %
Canada   25,396     21,304   19 %   26,431     20,711   28 %
United States   27,319     24,165   13 %   28,227     22,998   23 %
Australia   35,275     27,813   27 %   36,500     30,145   21 %
Utilization   23 %   24 % (4 %)   29 %   28 % 4 %
Canada   16 %   14 % 14 %   22 %   19 % 16 %
United States   52 %   59 % (12 %)   51 %   59 % (14 %)
Australia   68 %   88 % (23 %)   74 %   84 % (12 %)
Rigs, average for period   94     95   (1 %)   94     95   (1 %)
Canada   77     77   -     76     77   (1 %)
United States   12     13   (8 %)   13     13   -  
Australia   5     5   -     5     5   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

CDS segment revenue during the second quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the previous year quarter as lower consolidated operating days were more than offset by increased pricing. The deployment of upgraded equipment in response to improving customer demand contributed to increased year over year second quarter revenue per operating day and utilization in Canada. Negatively impacting utilization in the United States (the “United States” or the “U.S.”) was the transfer of a drilling rig to Canada during the second quarter of 2023 and a general slowdown in industry activity, which was offset by higher pricing. The removal of a drilling rig from service during the second quarter of 2023 for recertification and upgrades resulted in lower year over year utilization in Australia. Lower Australian utilization was partially offset by higher revenue per operating day as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to rate increases arising from previous rig upgrades and fewer standby days due to wet weather in 2023 compared to 2022.


Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2023     2022   Change   2023     2022   Change
Revenue $ 19,812   $ 13,441   47 % $ 44,225   $ 28,841   53 %
EBITDA (1) $ 7,064   $ 3,500   102 % $ 16,714   $ 9,093   84 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   36 %   26 % 38 %   38 %   32 % 19 %
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 15,105   $ 10,219   48 % $ 25,154   $ 20,444   23 %
Pieces of rental equipment   7,667     9,390   (18 %)   7,667     9,390   (18 %)
Canada   6,779     8,510   (20 %)   6,779     8,510   (20 %)
United States   888     880   1 %   888     880   1 %
Rental equipment utilization   15 %   14 % 7 %   21 %   15 % 40 %
Canada   14 %   13 % 8 %   18 %   14 % 29 %
United States   34 %   25 % 36 %   40 %   28 % 43 %
Heavy trucks   69     71   (3 %)   69     71   (3 %)
Canada   48     48   -     48     48   -  
United States   21     23   (9 %)   21     23   (9 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization, improved pricing and this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure contributed to a year over year increase in second quarter segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin. A significant number of underutilized rental pieces were disposed of in Canada during the second quarter of 2023.


Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2023     2022   Change   2023     2022   Change
Revenue $ 113,130   $ 92,782   22 % $ 211,248   $ 151,347   40 %
EBITDA (1) $ 12,399   $ 14,948   (17 %) $ 24,998   $ 18,206   37 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   11 %   16 % (31 %)   12 %   12 % -  
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   41,842     30,970   35 %   41,842     30,970   35 %
Canada   19,202     13,975   37 %   19,202     13,975   37 %
United States   22,640     16,995   33 %   22,640     16,995   33 %
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   78 %   54 % 44 %   78 %   53 % 47 %
Canada   84 %   39 % 115 %   78 %   38 % 105 %
United States   73 %   75 % (3 %)   77 %   74 % 4 %
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 185.6   $ 181.7   2 % $ 185.6   $ 181.7   2 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to higher U.S. fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and increased utilization of the compression rental fleet. Excluding $7.4 million of contract cancellation revenue included in the second quarter of 2022, improved pricing on fabrication sales, increased overhead absorption due to higher production levels and higher rental fleet utilization all contributed to a year-over-year improvement in second quarter segment adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin, with second quarter adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin increasing 64% and 22%, respectively, for 2023 as compared to 2022.   The fabrication sales backlog increased to $185.6 million, compared to the $181.7 million backlog at June 30, 2022.   Sequentially, the quarter end backlog decreased $41.8 million as the conversion of quoting activity to sales moderated somewhat during the second quarter with no corresponding decrease in production activity.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended
June 30 		  Six months ended
June 30
    2023     2022   Change   2023     2022   Change
Revenue $ 21,621   $ 23,541   (8 %) $ 54,331   $ 50,966   7 %
EBITDA (1) $ 2,854   $ 3,729   (23 %) $ 11,133   $ 10,277   8 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   13 %   16 % (19 %)   20 %   20 % -  
Service hours(2)   22,630     26,007   (13 %)   55,876     56,846   (2 %)
Canada   9,357     10,707   (13 %)   26,848     27,157   (1 %)
United States   5,767     4,556   27 %   12,411     8,710   42 %
Australia   7,506     10,744   (30 %)   16,617     20,979   (21 %)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 955   $ 905   6 % $ 972   $ 897   8 %
Canada   941     925   2 %   969     866   12 %
United States   993     892   11 %   998     856   17 %
Australia   945     891   6 %   959     953   1 %
Utilization(3)   25 %   27 % (7 %)   32 %   31 % 3 %
Canada   18 %   21 % (14 %)   26 %   26 % -  
United States   58 %   46 % 26 %   62 %   44 % 41 %
Australia   29 %   41 % (29 %)   32 %   40 % (20 %)
Rigs, average for period   79     80   (1 %)   79     80   (1 %)
Canada   56     57   (2 %)   56     57   (2 %)
United States   11     11   -     11     11   -  
Australia   12     12   -     12     12   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Second quarter activity in the Canadian WS segment was negatively impacted by reduced well abandonment activity following the conclusion of government incentive programs. Negatively impacting second quarter activity in Australia was the removal of a service rig from operation for recertification and upgrades.   Partially offsetting lower activity in Canada and Australia was higher year over year activity in the U.S. Year over year increases in second quarter revenue per service hour in all jurisdictions also partially offset lower consolidated activity levels.

Corporate

During the second quarter of 2023, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the execution of its 2023 capital expenditure program. After funding working capital requirements, $12.7 million of capital expenditures and $3.6 million of required debt, lease and interest payments, Total Energy generated $18.1 million of free cash flow during the quarter that was directed towards $10.0 million of additional debt reduction, $3.3 million of share repurchases and $3.2 million of dividends.

Total Energy exited the second quarter of 2023 with $108.6 million of positive working capital, including $29.9 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2023 was 5.09%.

Outlook

Despite a decline in commodity prices during the second quarter of 2023, industry conditions remained relatively stable. While oil prices have increased thus far during the third quarter of 2023, producers continue to be disciplined in their capital investment programs.   In this environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

In Australia, the drilling rig removed from service during the second quarter of 2023 for recertification and upgrades returned to service in July 2023. The Australian service rig removed from service in the second quarter is currently undergoing recertification and upgrades and is expected to return to service later this year. In Canada, the triple drilling rig moved from the United States to Canada during the second quarter commenced drilling in early July following recertification and retrofitting.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $6.0 million increase to the Company’s 2023 capital expenditure budget to $72.1 million, of which $42.5 million has been expended to June 30, 2023. This increase is directed towards continued equipment upgrades and recertifications in the CDS, RTS and WS segments in direct response to customer demand. Total Energy intends to fund the remaining $29.6 million of its remaining 2023 capital expenditure program with cash on hand, cash flow and proceeds from the disposition of underutilized equipment.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 11, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 11, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 0318).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      June 30   December 31
        2023       2022  
      (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 29,866     $ 34,061  
Accounts receivable       149,396       154,581  
Inventory       111,658       91,614  
Prepaid expenses and deposits       18,701       18,847  
Income taxes receivable       169       496  
Current portion of lease asset       220       378  
        310,010       299,977  
           
Property, plant and equipment       566,984       567,515  
Income taxes receivable       7,070       7,070  
Goodwill       4,053       4,053  
      $ 888,117     $ 878,615  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     $ 135,355     $ 114,274  
Deferred revenue       55,690       63,895  
Dividends payable       3,212       2,490  
Current portion of lease liabilities       5,157       5,173  
Current portion of long-term debt       2,019       1,991  
        201,433       187,823  
           
Long-term debt       101,976       117,997  
           
Lease liabilities       9,268       9,631  
           
Deferred income tax liability       45,486       41,141  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital       252,611       261,109  
Contributed surplus       3,492       3,590  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (22,332 )     (17,032 )
Non-controlling interest       529       552  
Retained earnings       295,654       273,804  
        529,954       522,023  
           
      $ 888,117     $ 878,615  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2023     2022     2023     2022  
           
Revenue   $ 208,845   $ 179,204   $ 446,622   $ 340,656  
           
Cost of services     169,049     140,917     347,035     270,715  
Selling, general and administration     10,126     10,108     21,559     18,894  
Other income     (440 )   (485 )   (446 )   (675 )
Share-based compensation     367     259     756     479  
Depreciation     20,342     19,979     40,297     39,127  
Operating income     9,401     8,426     37,421     12,116  
           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     512     394     1,012     1,870  
Finance costs, net     (1,796 )   (1,563 )   (3,499 )   (3,369 )
Net income before income taxes     8,117     7,257     34,934     10,617  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)     47     21     371     (442 )
Deferred income tax expense     1,890     1,131     4,345     2,487  
Total income tax expense     1,937     1,152     4,716     2,045  
           
Net income   $ 6,180   $ 6,105   $ 30,218   $ 8,572  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ 6,201   $ 6,113   $ 30,241   $ 8,585  
Non-controlling interest     (21 )   (8 )   (23 )   (13 )
           
Income per share          
Basic   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.74   $ 0.20  
Diluted   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.73   $ 0.20  
           


Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2023     2022     2023     2022  
           
Net income   $ 6,180   $ 6,105   $ 30,218   $ 8,572  
Unrealized foreign currency translation     (4,682 )   114     (5,300 )   211  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period     (4,682 )   114     (5,300 )   211  
Total comprehensive income   $ 1,498   $ 6,219   $ 24,918   $ 8,783  
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ 1,519   $ 6,227   $ 24,941   $ 8,796  
Non-controlling interest     (21 )   (8 )   (23 )   (13 )


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2023     2022     2023     2022  
           
Cash provided by (used in):          
Operations:          
           
Net income for the period   $ 6,180   $ 6,105   $ 30,218   $ 8,572  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
Depreciation     20,342     19,979     40,297     39,127  
Share-based compensation     367     259     756     479  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (512 )   (394 )   (1,012 )   (1,870 )
Finance costs, net     1,796     1,563     3,499     3,369  
Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation     (702 )   (485 )   (350 )   (675 )
Current income tax expense (recovery)     47     21     371     (442 )
Deferred income tax expense     1,890     1,131     4,345     2,487  
Income taxes paid (recovered)     -     397     (44 )   80  
Cashflow     29,408     28,576     78,080     51,127  
           
Changes in non-cash working capital items:          
Accounts receivable     22,124     (15,130 )   5,120     (39,978 )
Inventory     (9,241 )   2,937     (20,044 )   (3,590 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits     (491 )   (6,307 )   146     (6,249 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     14,534     12,170     18,546     28,839  
Deferred revenue     (12,432 )   2,747     (8,205 )   39,799  
 Cash provided by operating activities     43,902     24,993     73,643     69,948  
Investing:          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (12,665 )   (13,406 )   (42,454 )   (24,959 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     741     838     1,504     3,877  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     (10,229 )   1,608     2,504     2,951  
 Cash used in investing activities     (22,153 )   (10,960 )   (38,446 )   (18,131 )
           
Financing:          
Repayment of long-term debt     (10,496 )   (10,651 )   (15,993 )   (31,304 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,539 )   (1,219 )   (3,156 )   (2,281 )
Dividends to shareholders     (3,242 )   -     (5,732 )   -  
Repurchase of common shares     (3,275 )   (2,371 )   (11,289 )   (5,899 )
Shares issued on exercise of share options     -     31     -     31  
Interest paid     (1,559 )   (1,639 )   (3,222 )   (3,384 )
 Cash used in financing activities     (20,111 )   (15,849 )   (39,392 )   (42,837 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents     1,638     (1,816 )   (4,195 )   8,980  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     28,228     44,161     34,061     33,365  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 29,866   $ 42,345   $ 29,866   $ 42,345  
           

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 54,282   $ 19,812   $ 113,130   $ 21,621   $ -   $ 208,845  
             
Cost of services   42,783     10,994     97,513     17,759     -     169,049  
Selling, general and administration   1,986     2,076     3,218     1,072     1,774     10,126  
Other income (loss)   (288 )   (7 )   43     -     (188 )   (440 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     367     367  
Depreciation   9,479     4,845     2,614     3,142     262     20,342  
Operating income (loss)   322     1,904     9,742     (352 )   (2,215 )   9,401  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   90     315     43     64     -     512  
Finance costs, net   (15 )   (17 )   (111 )   (17 )   (1,636 )   (1,796 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   397     2,202     9,674     (305 )   (3,851 )   8,117  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   354,433     177,972     278,289     75,584     1,839     888,117  
Total liabilities   65,250     27,464     132,616     6,196     126,637     358,163  
Capital expenditures   7,614     2,596     542     1,913     -     12,665  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 83,257 $ 98,820 $ 26,768 $ 208,845
Non-current assets (2)   395,421   128,222   47,394   571,037


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 49,440   $ 13,441   $ 92,782   $ 23,541   $ -   $ 179,204  
             
Cost of services   39,171     8,213     74,989     18,544     -     140,917  
Selling, general and administration   1,754     1,702     2,930     1,310     2,412     10,108  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (485 )   (485 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     259     259  
Depreciation   8,882     4,886     2,779     3,218     214     19,979  
Operating income (loss)   (367 )   (1,360 )   12,084     469     (2,400 )   8,426  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   293     (26 )   85     42     -     394  
Finance costs, net   (4 )   (23 )   (102 )   (4 )   (1,430 )   (1,563 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (78 )   (1,409 )   12,067     507     (3,830 )   7,257  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   339,585     181,049     247,172     87,703     5,474     860,983  
Total liabilities   71,626     13,936     103,052     6,756     171,314     366,684  
Capital expenditures   7,282     2,524     1,691     1,909     -     13,406  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 96,074 $ 45,714 $ 37,416 $ 179,204
Non-current assets (2)   374,963   140,254   53,480   568,697

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 136,818   $ 44,225   $ 211,248   $ 54,331   $ -   $ 446,622  
             
Cost of services   102,201     23,897     179,485     41,452     -     347,035  
Selling, general and administration   4,971     4,134     6,795     1,916     3,743     21,559  
Other income   (288 )   (7 )   43     -     (194 )   (446 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     756     756  
Depreciation   18,527     9,717     5,237     6,289     527     40,297  
Operating income (loss)   11,407     6,484     19,688     4,674     (4,832 )   37,421  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   226     513     73     170     30     1,012  
Finance costs, net   (30 )   (35 )   (232 )   (33 )   (3,169 )   (3,499 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   11,603     6,962     19,529     4,811     (7,971 )   34,934  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   354,433     177,972     278,289     75,584     1,839     888,117  
Total liabilities   65,250     27,464     132,616     6,196     126,637     358,163  
Capital expenditures   31,434     4,134     2,515     4,371     -     42,454  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $     191,384 $ 203,827 $ 51,411 $ 446,622
Non-current assets (2)   395,421   128,222   47,394   571,037


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 109,502   $ 28,841   $ 151,347   $ 50,966   $ -   $ 340,656  
             
Cost of services   86,165     17,060     129,322     38,168     -     270,715  
Selling, general and administration   3,356     3,328     4,724     2,578     4,908     18,894  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (675 )   (675 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     479     479  
Depreciation   17,759     9,795     4,692     6,420     461     39,127  
Operating income (loss)   2,222     (1,342 )   12,609     3,800     (5,173 )   12,116  
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   268     640     905     57     -     1,870  
Finance costs, net   (6 )   (39 )   (174 )   (9 )   (3,141 )   (3,369 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   2,484     (741 )   13,340     3,848     (8,314 )   10,617  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   339,585     181,049     247,172     87,703     5,474     860,983  
Total liabilities   71,626     13,936     103,052     6,756     171,314     366,684  
Capital expenditures   17,464     2,758     2,761     1,965     11     24,959  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 184,267 $ 89,358 $ 67,031 $ 340,656
Non-current assets (2)   374,963   140,254   53,480   568,697

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


