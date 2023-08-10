UnitedAg Announces 44th Annual Conference, "CONNECT," April 10 -11, 2024 in Napa, California

Get ready to “connect” with the most influential agricultural industry professionals at the UnitedAg’s exclusive Annual Conference at The Meritage Resort & Spa!

Irvine, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg, a leading agricultural organization, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 44th Annual Meeting & Conference, "CONNECT," taking place on April 10 - 11, 2024. This exclusive event will be held at the prestigious Meritage Resort & Spa in beautiful Napa, California.

The UnitedAg Annual Conference serves as a vital platform for agricultural industry professionals to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the sector. With a focus on collaboration and networking, this event aims to foster connections among over 300 representatives from member organizations, partners, and other influential leaders in agriculture.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program filled with thought-provoking sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging panel discussions. The conference will provide a unique opportunity for individuals with shared interests to connect, exchange insights, and collectively shape the trajectory of the agricultural industry.

"We are excited to bring together the most influential minds in the agricultural community for our 44th Annual Conference," said Kirti, Mutatkar, CEO at UnitedAg. "By facilitating collaboration and networking, we aim to drive innovation and progress in the industry, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders."

In addition to the enriching program, participants will have the chance to explore the picturesque surroundings of Napa Valley and experience the renowned hospitality of The Meritage Resort & Spa. This idyllic setting will provide the perfect backdrop for forging new connections and strengthening existing relationships.

To learn more about UnitedAg's 44th Annual Meeting & Conference - CONNECT, and to register for this highly anticipated event, please visit the official conference website at https://www.unitedag.org/annual-conference/. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to connect with the most influential agricultural industry professionals and contribute to the advancement of the sector.

