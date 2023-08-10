Copi returns to Conservation World for 2023 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, August 10 - Copi, the new consumer food brand for invasive carp, will return to Conservation World during the 2023 Illinois State Fair, Aug. 10-20.





Fairgoers will be able to enjoy Copi nuggets, Copi rangoon, Copi empanadas, and Copi sliders from the Flippin' Fish Shack in Conservation World. The Fish Shack, operated by Darla Drainer of Grafton, will be open daily during Conservation World hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources - which led the rebranding of invasive carp to combat public misconceptions and increase consumer interest in the healthful, tasty, top-feeding fish - said fairgoers who want to try Copi should head to Conservation World.





"We know there's a lot of curiosity about Copi, and the Illinois State Fair is a perfect time for people to find out what all the buzz is about," Phelps Finnie said. "Anytime IDNR has offered Copi during the fair, people walk away impressed by how light, delicious and versatile it is."





IDNR launched the Copi brand in June 2022, generating regional, national, and international attention. Illinois processors have reported doubling their sales since the launch, and nationwide online sales are now available.





Copi are mild, clean-tasting fish with heart-healthy omega-3s and very low levels of mercury. Increased consumption will help to stop them from decimating other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways downstream.





Fairgoers who come to Conservation World for Copi can stay for lots of other entertaining and educational activities and exhibits, as well as shaded hillsides and a park-like atmosphere.





Visitors will be able to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, pick up state park guides, purchase collectible lapel pins, and talk to IDNR staff and conservation officers about wildlife, laws and other topics. Other popular attractions offered at Conservation World during the Illinois State Fair include:

Youth 3D archery

Fishing clinics for children daily

Fly-fishing clinics for youth and adults on weekends

Smokey Bear available for pictures twice daily

Youth BB gun range hosted by Illinois Conservation Police

Voyageur canoe rides at the Conservation World pond on weekends

Rock-climbing wall

See-through aquarium featuring sport fish that are popular in Illinois waters, hosted by IDNR's fisheries staff

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show daily

Demonstrations by Chris Camp, the Whip Guy

Music in the IDNR outdoor amphitheater

Monarch butterfly tag and release

Information and exhibits about warblers of Illinois at the IDNR education tent

Interactive exhibits and activities for all ages at the IDNR wildlife tent

Leaf identification and tree management information with IDNR's forestry staff

Children's mineral dig, underground mine models, exhibits about convention oil and gas practices, and more at the IDNR Mines and Minerals / Oil and Gas tent

In addition to Copi, other food available in Conservation World this year includes wood-fired pizza, barbecue, ice cream, shaved ice, old-fashioned root beer, kettle korn, pork rinds and candy.



