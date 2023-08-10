Wesdome Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)



TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2023”) financial results. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

Second quarter 2023 highlights

Payable gold production in the second quarter of 2023 was 30,992 ounces at Cash costs per ounce of $1,743 (US$1,298) and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) per ounce of $2,238 (US$1,666). These results compared well relative to internal targets for the quarter and reflect consistent performance from Eagle River and the successful ongoing ramp-up of mining activities at Kiena.

At Kiena, execution of development of the ramp to the 129 level giving access to the A Zone of Kiena Deep continues to track ahead of schedule, positioning the mine well for increased production levels in the first half of 2024. Excavation of an exploration ramp from surface to access a drilling platform to test the near-surface Presqu’ile Zone is expected to proceed in the second half of 2023 after the required permits are secured.

Cash margins were $28.7 million, however free cash flow was negative $5.3 million as the Company completes final projects related to the production ramp up at Kiena, primarily the ramp to 129 level. While on track to meet 2023 capital spend guidance, timing of expenditures are planned to be highest in the third quarter, before easing in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million, or $0.03 per share. Operating cash flow of $14 million, or $0.09 per share.

The Company reaffirms its production guidance of 110,000 to 130,000 ounces and cash cost guidance of $1,500 to $1,670 per ounce (US$1,150 to US$1,290), as well as AISC of $2,100 to $2,340 per ounce, (US$1,620 to $1,800).

Available liquidity of $133 million, including $22.1 million in cash, and $111 million in available credit, reflecting $11 million of gross issuance under the at-the-market (“ATM”) program during the period.

Subsequent to quarter end, a careful review of near-term operating and financial projections concluded that use of the ATM facility is no longer required.



Charles Main, Lead Independent Director during Warwick Morley-Jepson’s tenure as Interim President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Warwick for his dedication and leadership in stabilizing the Company over the last six months. We look forward to working with Warwick in his continuing role as independent Chair of the Board.”

Following the appointment of a permanent CEO and Warwick’s return to the independent Chair position the Company has eliminated the Lead Director role. Mr. Main will resume his position as Independent Director.

Anthea Bath, President and CEO of Wesdome stated, “Since starting as President and Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2023, I have had the privilege to visit both sites and spend time with our teams and stakeholders. I come away confident that Wesdome will become a responsible, efficient, and value-driven free cash flow platform for growth.

“In the second quarter of 2023, Wesdome delivered a solid operational quarter and continues to track well relative to guidance, with production at Eagle River and Kiena delivering above our quarterly budget despite impacts from regional forest fires in the period. During the quarter we also made strong progress on our key projects including ramp development to the 129 level at Kiena, which remains ahead of schedule. Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we completed our planned shut down at Eagle River for mill upgrades in July, with the mill offline for two weeks. With higher capital spending also planned for the third quarter, we now expect to see an improving cash flow profile in the back end of the year. This cash flow will allow us to continue improving working capital levels.”

Anthea concluded, “Finally, after a careful and deliberate review of our preliminary operating and financial plans, we have greater confidence in the near-term grade profile at Kiena and, therefore, anticipate a production and free cash flow rebound next year. Combined with an improved liquidity position, backstopped by the strength of our credit facility, we now believe that equity issuance under the ATM facility is no longer required. As Wesdome turns a corner late this year, we will remain committed to reducing borrowings under our $150 million credit facility as well as advancing and optimizing our high-quality portfolio.”

Management Update

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Mr. Scott Gilbert advised that he will be leaving Wesdome to pursue another opportunity in the mining industry. Mr. Gilbert has already initiated the process of transitioning his responsibilities and will be available to provide support as needed.

The Company has appointed Mr. Jonathan Singh as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 12, 2023. Mr. Singh is a professional accountant (CPA, CGA) with more than 19 years of experience in progressive senior financial leadership roles within the resource industry. The Company has commenced a recruitment process to select a permanent CFO.

Anthea commented, “Scott has been an invaluable member of the leadership team at Wesdome for nearly 6 years, having joined the Company in 2018 and serving as our Chief Financial Officer since 2020. I would like to thank Scott on behalf of the entire team and Board at Wesdome for his leadership, hard work, and financial acumen, all of which have been instrumental in growing the business into a diversified gold producer. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 64,672 48,133 59,964 112,805 113,181 Mishi 0 6,150 7,685 6,150 19,558 Kiena 51,824 42,324 26,478 94,148 47,640 Total Ore Milled 116,496 96,607 94,127 213,103 180,379 Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 11.4 13.5 9.6 12.3 10.6 Mishi 0.0 2.3 2.8 2.3 3.3 Kiena 5.0 5.9 10.6 5.4 9.3 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 22,845 20,159 17,756 43,004 37,090 Mishi 0 332 570 332 1,735 Kiena 8,147 7,877 8,914 16,024 14,026 Total Gold Production 30,992 28,368 27,240 59,360 52,851 Production sold (ounces) 32,000 30,000 26,000 62,000 54,000







Operations and Financial Results Comparison to Q2 2022 Gold production of 30,992 ounces.



Gold production increased by 14% compared to 27,240 ounces in Q2 2022 primarily due to higher grade at the Eagle River Complex, and despite the impact from the regional forest fires in June at Kiena. New quarterly throughput records established at both sites.



YTD gold production of 59,360 ounces, an increase of 12% when compared to YTD 2022 production of 52,851 ounces. Cash costs of $1,743 (US$1,298) per ounce of gold sold1. Cash costs1 in Canadian dollars increased by 13% from Q2 2022 of $1,538 (US$1,205) per ounce due to a 39% increase in aggregate mine operating costs; partially offset by a 23% increase in ounces sold. At Eagle River, the aggregate cash costs increased by 23% due to more ore development metres, waste movement, improvements to strengthen the technical and mine management team and general maintenance of aging site infrastructure. At Kiena the aggregate cash costs increased by 77% due to a 96% increase in throughput and increased staffing levels required to support commercial production, which was declared on December 1, 2022. AISC of $2,238 (US$1,666) per ounce of gold sold1. AISC1 in Canadian dollars increased by 11% from Q2 2022 of $2,020 (US$1,582) per ounce due to the increased cash costs, an increase in capital spending at Eagle River resulting from the replacement of aging site infrastructure, and the inclusion of sustaining mining exploration and development costs at Kiena. Cash margin of $28.7 million1. Cash margin1 increased by 31% or $6.8 million from Q2 2022 due to higher ounces sold and a higher Canadian dollar realized gold price; partially offset by increased cash operating costs. Operating cash flow of $14.0 million or $0.09 per share1. Increased by 16% or $1.9 million (Q2 2022 - $12.1 million or $0.08 per share1) due to the higher cash margin, reduced tax instalments; partially offset by the decrease in cash from working capital changes. Free cash outflow of $5.3 million or ($0.04) per share1. The free cash outflow1 decreased by $23.3 million (Q2 2022 - $28.6 million or ($0.20) per share1) primarily due to the increased operating cash flow and decreased capital spending. Invested $17.8 million in capital expenditures at Eagle River and Kiena in the quarter as compared to $38.3 million in Q2 2022. Net loss and adjusted net loss1 attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million or ($0.03) per share.



Net loss decreased by $9.3 million (Q2 2022 - $14.3 million or ($0.10 per share) primarily because of the Q2 2022 after-tax impairment of an investment in associate of $8.9 million.



After removing these one-time items, the adjusted net loss1 decreased by $0.4 million from Q2 2022.

Refer to the section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the Financial Statements.









Production Metrics and Exploration Updates Performance Eagle River Complex



































Q2 2023 production increased by 25% from Q2 2022 to 22,845 ounces due to a 28% increase in head grade; offset partially by a 4% decrease in throughput, which was sourced entirely from the Eagle River underground as the Mishi Pit stockpile was fully depleted in Q1 2023. 64,672 tonnes processed in Q2 represents a new quarterly throughput record from the UG mine as a standalone source of ore for the mill.

Q2 2023 cash cost of $1,526 (US$1,136) per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 9% or $131 per ounce from Q2 2022 due to a 23% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher operating costs incurred due to more ore development metres, waste movement, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, and general maintenance improvements; partially offset by a 13% increase in ounces sold.

increased by 9% or $131 per ounce from Q2 2022 due to a 23% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs resulting from higher operating costs incurred due to more ore development metres, waste movement, improvements made to strengthen the technical and mine management team at site, and general maintenance improvements; partially offset by a 13% increase in ounces sold. Q2 2023 AISC of $2,019 (US$1,504) per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 4% or $79 per ounce from Q2 2022 due to higher cash costs and site infrastructure spending; partially offset by a 13% increase in ounces sold.

increased by 4% or $79 per ounce from Q2 2022 due to higher cash costs and site infrastructure spending; partially offset by a 13% increase in ounces sold. Generated $13.6 million in cash margin net AISC 1 in Q2 2023 compared to $8.8 million in Q2 2022 due to the 13% increase in ounces sold and the higher average Canadian dollar gold price; partially offset by the 23% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs and the 12% increase in site infrastructure spending.

in Q2 2023 compared to $8.8 million in Q2 2022 due to the 13% increase in ounces sold and the higher average Canadian dollar gold price; partially offset by the 23% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs and the 12% increase in site infrastructure spending. Recent exploration drilling within the mine diorite, has extended the 300 East Zone to the 1,600 m-level and remains open down plunge. Several of these holes have intersected wider widths along the eastern margin of the zone and is interpreted to be the result of intersecting structures with one hole returning 77.6 g/t Au over 9.4 m core length (40.7 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width). Drilling is continuing in this area to better define this wider part of the zone. The drilling of the 300 East Zone confirms the continuity of the mineralization at depth, thus suggesting that many other similar parallel zones, such as 808, 811, 818, 711 and 7 East, have this same potential to continue at depth and will be tested with ongoing drilling. On surface, exploration drilling is scheduled to commence in H2 2023 to test targets within the volcanic rocks adjacent to and east and west of the mine diorite. Last year’s surface drilling returned a number of encouraging results, along strike of, and subparallel to the Falcon 7 Zone, and also the interpreted western extension of the mine 311 West and 5 Zones. Approximately 700 metres further to the west, drilling near the historic 9 Zone returned 19.4 g/t au over 0.7 m. All of these areas will be drilled in this year’s program. On the eastern side of the mine diorite, previous drilling within the volcanic rocks 150 metres east and down dip of the historic 2 zone intersected quartz veining and VG that graded 233.0 g/t Au over 0.4 metres. Similar to the Falcon zones located west of the mine diorite, the drilling highlights the potential of discovering additional zones within volcanic rocks east of the mine diorite. Kiena Q2 2023 production decreased by 9% from Q2 2022 to 8,147 ounces due to a 53% decrease in head grade; partially offset by a 96% increase in throughput (51,824 tonnes, a new quarterly record since restart of operations, despite impact from forest fires in June). The head grade is above the 2023 grade guidance of 3.7 – 4.7 due to an overall positive reconciliation of recovered diluted material from previous mining, and a higher proportion of ore sourced from the higher grade Kiena Deep

Q2 2023 AISC of $2,755 (US$2,052) per ounce of gold 1 sold increased by 21% or $471 per ounce as compared to Q2 2022 due to increased cash costs and sustaining mine exploration and development costs; offset partially by a 58% increase in ounces sold. The costs remain consistent with the plan and will decrease once full production levels are achieved.

sold increased by 21% or $471 per ounce as compared to Q2 2022 due to increased cash costs and sustaining mine exploration and development costs; offset partially by a 58% increase in ounces sold. The costs remain consistent with the plan and will decrease once full production levels are achieved. Q2 2023 cash margin net AISC 1 of negative $0.7 million decreased by $1.2 million compared to $0.5 million in Q2 2022 due to the increased overall aggregate cash cost and the inclusion of sustaining development and exploration costs; offset partially by the 58% increase in ounces sold and the favourable movement Canadian dollar gold price.

of negative $0.7 million decreased by $1.2 million compared to $0.5 million in Q2 2022 due to the increased overall aggregate cash cost and the inclusion of sustaining development and exploration costs; offset partially by the 58% increase in ounces sold and the favourable movement Canadian dollar gold price. Development of the ramp to the 129 level, which provides access to the A Zone of Kiena Deep, continued to track ahead of schedule during Q2 2023, positioning the mine to achieve better than planned production levels in 2024 based on the updated Kiena schedule.

Underground exploration drilling is ongoing to better define and expand the South Limb zone with the intent to add to the current mineral resource base at year end. Drilling is also ongoing on 33 level east of the Kiena mine to test the strike and dip extensions of the Martin and Wish zones.

Surface drilling is ongoing at the Presqu’ile zone, located approximately 2 kilometres west of the Kiena mine, to better define and subsequently convert the current inferred resource to indicated for the anticipated conversion into mineral reserves at year end. The excavation of an exploration ramp from surface will provide drilling access to the near-surface Presqu’ile Zone, is expected to proceed in H2 2023 after the required permits are secured. The recent surface exploration results at Shawkey and Dubuisson zones highlight the potential to increase the resource base in areas adjacent to mine infrastructure, thus potentially providing a second source of mill feed for the underutilized Kiena mill. Both of these zones are proximal to the 33 level track drift development that extends over 3 kilometres east of the Kiena mine shaft towards the Dubuisson Zone.

At Shawkey, surface drilling at the end of 2022 intersected wide zones of alteration and mineralization with one hole returning 2.3 g/t Au over 72.0 m within a diorite. The zone has been extended to 200 metres up dip and along strike and remains open along strike to the north-west as well as down dip. Future drilling in this area next year will be able to better define the geometry and therefore the potential of this zone. At Dubuisson, drilling has confirmed that the mineralization occurs along shear zones located at the contact between diorite and ultramafic rocks. One hole returned 9.8 g/t over 25.2 m core length (9.8 g/t Au capped*, 17.2 m true width).

Refer to the section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the Financial Statements.





Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frédéric Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company’s website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR+ www.sedar.com A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday August 11, 2023 at 10:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the call at the link below to obtain dial in details. Preregistration is required for this event. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.





Participant Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI252d24d221d547208182c6cda6381b58





Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gdxhx26





The webcast can also be accessed under the news and events section of the company’s website



About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 64,672 59,964 112,805 113,181 Mishi 0 7,685 6,150 19,558 Kiena 51,824 26,478 94,148 47,640 Throughput 2 116,496 94,127 213,103 180,379 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 11.4 9.6 12.3 10.6 Mishi 0.0 2.8 2.3 3.3 Kiena 5.0 10.6 5.4 9.3 Recovery (%) Eagle River 96.5 95.6 96.7 96.6 Mishi 0.0 81.2 72.5 83.6 Kiena 97.7 98.5 97.8 98.3 Production (ounces) Eagle River 22,845 17,756 43,004 37,090 Mishi 0 570 332 1,735 Kiena 8,147 8,914 16,024 14,026 Total gold produced 2 30,992 27,240 59,360 52,851 Total gold sales (ounces) 32,000 26,000 62,000 54,000 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,625 $ 2,382 $ 2,584 $ 2,389 Cash costs 1,526 1,395 1,353 1,330 Cash margin $ 1,099 $ 987 $ 1,231 $ 1,059 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 2,019 $ 1,940 $ 1,859 $ 1,858 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 503 $ 387 $ 474 $ 386 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3428 1.2768 1.3477 1.2715 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 1,136 $ 1,093 $ 1,004 $ 1,046 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,504 $ 1,519 $ 1,379 $ 1,461 Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,676 $ 2,372 $ 2,642 $ 2,355 Cash costs 3, 5 2,257 2,018 2,261 1,622 Cash margin $ 419 $ 354 $ 381 $ 733 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 2,755 $ 2,284 $ 2,868 $ 1,834 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 379 $ 557 $ 430 $ 567 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3428 1.2768 1.3477 1.2715 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 1,681 $ 1,581 $ 1,678 $ 1,276 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 2,052 $ 1,789 $ 2,128 $ 1,442 Financial Data Cash margin 1 $ 28,722 $ 21,873 $ 63,130 $ 52,215 Net loss $ (5,014 ) $ (14,331 ) $ (5,359 ) $ (7,280 ) Net income (loss) adjusted 1 $ (5,014 ) $ (5,481 ) $ (1,757 ) $ 1,570 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 22,020 $ 8,844 $ 48,144 $ 29,494 Operating cash flow $ 13,979 $ 12,101 $ 19,099 $ 41,994 Free cash outflow 1 $ (5,279 ) $ (28,576 ) $ (24,876 ) $ (35,372 ) Per share data Net income $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted net income 1 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.30 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 )

Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding.







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,067 $ 33,185 Receivables and prepaids 16,227 12,755 Inventories 24,261 22,119 Income and mining tax receivable 5,988 6,494 Share consideration receivable 2,233 2,994 Total current assets 70,776 77,547 Restricted cash 1,176 1,176 Deferred financing costs 1,147 1,411 Mining properties, plant and equipment 519,202 525,860 Exploration properties 1,339 1,139 Marketable securities 600 960 Share consideration receivable 1,760 2,576 Investment in associate 5,320 8,458 Total assets $ 601,320 $ 619,127 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 30,883 $ 54,734 Borrowings 38,779 54,697 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,028 6,160 Total current liabilities 73,690 115,591 Lease liabilities 2,065 3,126 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 78,288 82,950 Decommissioning provisions 19,819 18,941 Total liabilities 173,862 220,608 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 237,957 205,361 Contributed surplus 9,421 7,359 Retained earnings 181,580 186,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,500 ) (1,140 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 427,458 398,519 Total liabilities and equity $ 601,320 $ 619,127







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of (Loss) / Income and Comprehensive (Loss) / Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 84,555 $ 61,931 $ 161,256 $ 128,625 Cost of sales (84,048 ) (51,374 ) (145,466 ) (96,080 ) Gross profit 507 10,557 15,790 32,545 Other expenses Corporate and general 4,007 3,221 7,669 6,596 Stock-based compensation 1,551 1,554 3,325 1,630 Retirement costs - - 1,190 - Exploration and evaluation 1,267 4,213 2,227 7,169 Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 99 (10 ) 317 (12 ) Total other expenses 6,924 8,978 14,728 15,383 Operating (loss) income (6,417 ) 1,579 1,062 17,162 Impairment of investment in associate - (11,800 ) (2,700 ) (11,800 ) Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable 459 (3,605 ) (1,577 ) (5,839 ) Interest expense (1,175 ) (316 ) (2,484 ) (579 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (246 ) (208 ) (490 ) (379 ) Share of loss of associate (310 ) (131 ) (666 ) (543 ) Gain (loss) on dilution of ownership 228 (429 ) 228 (634 ) Other income 91 322 145 57 Loss before income and mining taxes (7,370 ) (14,588 ) (6,482 ) (2,555 ) Income and mining tax expense (recovery) Current 1,522 1,788 3,540 4,276 Deferred (3,878 ) (2,045 ) (4,663 ) 449 Total income and mining tax expense (recovery) (2,356 ) (257 ) (1,123 ) 4,725 Net loss $ (5,014 ) $ (14,331 ) $ (5,359 ) $ (7,280 ) Other comprehensive loss Change in fair value of marketable securities (30 ) (1,410 ) (360 ) (900 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (5,044 ) $ (15,741 ) $ (5,719 ) $ (8,180 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 148,001 142,478 146,242 142,146 Diluted 148,001 142,478 146,242 142,146







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Capital Contributed Retained Comprehensive

Total Stock Surplus Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 187,911 $ 5,859 $ 201,645 $ (240 ) $ 395,175 Net loss for the period ended June 30, 2022 - - (7,280 ) - (7,280 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (900 ) (900 ) Exercise of options 3,031 - - - 3,031 Value attributed to options exercised 1,173 (1,173 ) - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 638 (638 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 1,630 - - 1,630 Balance, June 30, 2022 $ 192,753 $ 5,678 $ 194,365 $ (1,140 ) $ 391,656 Balance, December 31, 2022 205,361 7,359 186,939 (1,140 ) 398,519 Net loss for the period ended June 30, 2023 - - (5,359 ) - (5,359 ) At-the-Market offering: Common shares issued for cash 31,988 - - - 31,988 Agents' fees and issuance costs (1,331 ) - - - (1,331 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (360 ) (360 ) Exercise of options 676 - - - 676 Value attributed to options exercised 276 (276 ) - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 616 (616 ) - - - Value attributed to PSUs exercised 371 (371 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 3,325 - - 3,325 Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 237,957 $ 9,421 $ 181,580 $ (1,500 ) $ 427,458







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (5,014 ) $ (14,331 ) $ (5,359 ) $ (7,280 ) Depreciation and depletion 28,215 11,316 47,340 19,670 Stock-based compensation 1,551 1,554 3,325 1,630 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 246 208 490 379 Deferred income and mining tax (recovery) expense (3,878 ) (2,045 ) (4,663 ) 449 Amortization of deferred financing cost 132 85 264 169 Interest expense 1,175 316 2,484 579 Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment 99 (10 ) 317 (12 ) Impairment of investment in associate - 11,800 2,700 11,800 Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (459 ) 3,605 1,577 5,839 Share of loss of associate 310 131 666 543 (Gain) loss on dilution of ownership (228 ) 429 (228 ) 634 Foreign exchange gain on borrowings (6 ) (77 ) (7 ) (109 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (8,169 ) 4,642 (26,773 ) 18,906 Mining and income tax refund (paid) 5 (5,522 ) (3,034 ) (11,203 ) Net cash from operating activities 13,979 12,101 19,099 41,994 Financing Activities Proceeds from At-the-Market offering 10,998 - 31,988 - Agents' fees and issuance costs (401 ) - (1,331 ) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 14,956 - 14,956 Repayment of revolving credit facility (7,963 ) (14,810 ) (15,918 ) (14,810 ) Exercise of options - 264 676 3,031 Repayment of lease liabilities (1,410 ) (2,345 ) (3,194 ) (4,431 ) Interest paid (1,175 ) (316 ) (2,484 ) (579 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 49 (2,251 ) 9,737 (1,833 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (17,848 ) (7,132 ) (40,581 ) (13,322 ) Additions to mines under development - (31,200 ) - (59,613 ) Purchase of exploration property - - (200 ) - Funds held against standby letter of credit - (494 ) - (494 ) Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment 827 20 827 20 Net cash used in investing activities (17,021 ) (38,806 ) (39,954 ) (73,409 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,993 ) (28,956 ) (11,118 ) (33,248 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 25,060 52,472 33,185 56,764 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 22,067 $ 23,516 $ 22,067 $ 23,516 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 22,067 $ 23,516 $ 22,067 $ 23,516 $ 22,067 $ 23,516 $ 22,067 $ 23,516





