July AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.



Company results for the month of July 2023 include:

Platform assets of $103.2 billion at the end of July, up 19.6% year-over-year.

Net flows were $540 million in the month of July, up 44.4% year-over-year.

AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.79 billion, down 22.5% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 12.5% year-over-year to 248,780 at the end of July.

Change Mo. Yr. Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 86.3 84.4 79.4 82.8 87.1 91.5 95.8 94.3 96.2 96.9 96.4 100.8 103.2 2.4 % 19.6 % Net Flows (in $M) 374 605 228 283 280 345 347 540 744 433 637 624 540 -13.5 % 44.4 % CASH METRIC Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 3.60 4.48 3.51 3.49 3.27 3.54 3.32 3.32 3.19 2.87 2.95 2.94 2.79 -5.1 % -22.5 % OTHER Number of Households 221,104 222,110 223,098 225,103 224,983 241,053 242,572 242,826 243,775 246,570 246,654 247,934 248,780 0.3 % 12.5 %

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com . AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. As of June 30, 2023, the company had $100.8 billion in platform assets.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:

Alaina Kleinman

Head of PR & Communications

alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



