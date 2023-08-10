AirAnswers® and Canna Klean Join Forces to Identify and Remediate Biological Contamination in Cannabis Cultivation Facilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canna Klean & and AirAnswers® are excited to announce their partnership that will provide the cannabis industry with solutions to cannabis facility contamination and passing of compliance testing. Certain types of pathogens that favor the plant, like Aspergillus, Powdery Mildew, and Botrytis, wreak havoc on commercial crops, sharply reducing harvests’ yields and quality. The collaboration between Canna Klean & Remediation and AirAnswers®,the only commercially available air sampling system for biological contamination, brings targeted contamination detection and remediation to cultivation facilities without having to remediate flower to pass compliance testing.



AirAnswers® ability to detect airborne contaminants, coupled with Canna Klean’s targeted remediation approach, marks the advent of a truly exciting growth initiative in today’s commercial cannabis industry.

AirAnswers® is the only commercially available air sampling system that detects, identifies, and measures all biological particles including molds, mycotoxins, viruses, and allergens, down to 0.1 microns in size. AirAnswers® revolutionary technology provides users with the capability to assess and to monitor indoor spaces for the presence of biological contaminants.

“The partnership between AirAnswers and Canna Klean emphasizes the value in providing a comprehensive solution for cannabis growers,” said Jim Koziarz, CEO of AirAnswers. “Detecting and removing the causes of airborne contaminants that affect plant quality and yield are the key elements of a proactive and profitable air quality management system. What can be measured can be managed.”

“The environmental health of a cultivation facility directly impacts an operator’s ability to remain profitable. By implementing routine indoor air quality monitoring, cultivation facilities can identify areas of concern, and take proactive action to eliminate any issues,“ said Matt Larussi, COO of Canna Klean & Remediation. “Utilizing the AirAnswers cutting edge air sampling system assists Canna Klean & Remediation in identifying and decontaminating any mold or microbial colonies in your facility, before they negatively impact your bottom line. We take a comprehensive approach to cannabis facility health, and the first step is utilizing the AirAnswers system to generate indoor air quality results. Monitoring your IAQ is the right thing to do for your employees and your plants.”

To learn more about this partnership, contact Katie Gragg, Marketing Manager at AirAnswers: 866-539-4253, kgragg@airanswers.com

About AirAnswers, Inc.:

Based at Rosalind Franklin University’s Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, IL, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers’ highly sensitive technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with renowned institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver personalized prevention and management solutions to improve health and wellbeing by revitalizing the air quality in indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has an extensive portfolio of patents and publications in peer-reviewed literature. www.airanswers.com

About Canna Klean & Remediation:

Canna Klean & Remediation specializes in the decontamination of cannabis cultivation facilities. We decontaminate and remediate cultivation facilities and get to the source of the issue so cannabis companies do not have to remediate flower and other products to pass compliance testing. Our mission at Canna Klean & Remediation is to help cannabis cultivation facilities maintain positive cash flow by keeping their cultivation environments clean and free of any contamination. A contaminated cannabis cultivation facility can quickly turn into a distressed asset. We pride ourselves on decontaminating cannabis facilities with minimal disruption to production.