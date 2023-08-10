SurgePays Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Historic Net Income and Earnings Per Share

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income of $6.0 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $(1.0) million in the second quarter 2022.

Revenue of $35.9 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of 28% over the second quarter 2022.

Gross profit of $10.0 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $7.8 million over the second quarter 2022. Gross profit margin expanded to 27.9% in the second quarter 2023.

Second quarter 2023 EBITDA of $6.4 million compared to a second quarter 2022 EBITDA loss of $(86) thousand.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the quarterly results, Chairman and CEO Brian Cox said, “During the second quarter, we continued our multi-year strategy that yielded the best and most profitable quarter in the Company’s history. Our increased efficiencies and margin improvement created $6.0 million in net income, putting us over $10 million in net income for 2023. Becoming profitable and self-reliant enables us to make disciplined business decisions based on goals and modeling what we want to accomplish, not based on raising cash for survival. Most know that I do not lead the Company by 90-day cycles, but I am pleased to post back-to-back quarters in the black, knowing we have been focused inward to prepare for our real growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

“The proven business case for convenience stores is over a century old, so aligning our sales interests with these constant points of distribution positions us for stability, longevity, and tremendous growth both in reach and the products and services offered. We have been highly focused on utilizing our unique suite of underbanked products and services to grow our footprint in owner-operated convenience stores. We are testing customer-facing LCD screens at the register to promote our products, activate wireless subscribers and create customer engagement. This next step advancement is part of our strategy to solidify SurgePays as an innovative market leader in our space.

“Throughout the second quarter, we continued to scale growth and increase points of distribution, subscribers, and cash flow. Our development, sales intake, onboard training, compliance, and support teams have all been diligently working to originate in-store ACP wireless subscriber activations. We are utilizing access to this beneficial assistance program as the enticing catalyst to build what is now a pipeline of over 25,000 locations to be onboarded with a staging target of less than 12 months. We believe this onboarding will create one of the largest direct distribution networks of underbanked products and services in the country.

“New partnerships have been a recent highlight in our growth strategy. We partnered with ParichuteConnect, a social impact investor who looks to use their investment dollars to effect social improvements. This collaboration allows us the opportunity to provide ParichuteConnect's representatives with the resources necessary to increase awareness about ACP in state or city school systems, community service organizations, and public service organizations. Recently we partnered with LeadEx Solutions, whose proprietary banking software provides SurgePays integrated access to place full-screen ads on ATMs during a transaction and enable the customer to opt-in to the ACP enrollment process. These partnerships are a great opportunity for us to expand our ACP subscriber base and grow our network by partnering with synergistic companies, nonprofits, and governmental organizations.

“Our business case is strong and profitable. The difficult macro-environment is creating acceleration opportunities for SurgePays. We are primed to maximize these opportunities to drive revenue and substantially higher profitability through our expanded convenience store distribution and new partners. We are now well positioned to grow our prepaid wireless and financial products revenue and further build long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Cox.

Management Discussion & Analysis

SurgePays is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at thousands of convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers.

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, overall revenue increased by $7.9 million or 28% as compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to revenues related to providing mobile broadband and wireless service to low-income subscribers through the Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”).

Operating income improved overall to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million compared to a net loss of $(1.0) million in the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA increased to $6.4 million in the second quarter compared to ($86) thousand in the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

SurgePays management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to discuss these results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 2Q23 Webcast Link and on the company’s investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 1-844-481-2822 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 1-412-317-0681 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through Thursday, August 24, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #3929073.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage.

EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA” in the financial tables included in this press release.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 5,188,098 $ 7,035,654 Accounts receivable - net 10,289,379 9,230,365 Inventory 18,086,916 11,186,242 Prepaids 167,655 111,524 Total Current Assets 33,732,048 27,563,785 Property and equipment - net 502,607 643,373 Other Assets Note receivable 176,851 176,851 Intangibles - net 2,453,224 2,779,977 Internal use software development costs - net 603,954 387,180 Goodwill 1,666,782 1,666,782 Investment in CenterCom 397,948 354,206 Operating lease - right of use asset - net 409,858 431,352 Total Other Assets 5,708,617 5,796,348 Total Assets $ 39,943,272 $ 34,003,506 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,423,313 $ 5,784,374 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 467,899 1,728,721 Installment sale liability 11,349,440 13,018,184 Deferred revenue 43,200 243,110 Operating lease liability 41,290 39,490 Notes payable - related parties 1,108,150 1,108,150 Notes payable 42,243 1,542,033 Total Current Liabilities 18,475,535 23,464,062 Long Term Liabilities Note payable 31,970 53,134 Notes payable - related parties 4,026,413 4,493,798 Notes payable - SBA government 465,633 474,846 Operating lease liability 378,284 399,413 Total Long Term Liabilities 4,902,300 5,421,191 Total Liabilities 23,377,835 28,885,253 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 14,234,655 and 14,116,832 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 14,286 14,117 Additional paid-in capital 41,625,010 40,780,707 Accumulated deficit (25,291,773 ) (35,804,106 ) Stockholders’ equity 16,347,523 4,990,718 Non-controlling interest 217,914 127,535 Total Stockholders’ Equity 16,565,437 5,118,253 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 39,943,272 $ 34,003,506





SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 35,886,433 $ 28,005,144 $ 70,662,876 $ 49,146,515 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 25,860,705 25,814,153 52,942,665 44,321,894 General and administrative expenses 3,823,227 3,038,529 6,812,648 6,722,310 Total costs and expenses 29,683,932 28,852,682 59,755,313 51,044,204 Income (loss) from operations 6,202,501 (847,538 ) 10,907,563 (1,897,689 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (156,267 ) (566,999 ) (348,593 ) (736,644 ) Gain (loss) on investment in CenterCom 10,713 35,519 43,742 10,336 Amortization of debt discount - (37,068 ) - (37,068 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - government - 524,143 - 524,143 Total other income (expense) - net (145,554 ) (44,405 ) (304,851 ) (239,233 ) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 6,056,947 (891,943 ) 10,602,712 (2,136,922 ) Non-controlling interest 90,955 81,094 90,379 48,449 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 5,965,992 $ (973,037 ) $ 10,512,333 $ (2,185,371 ) Earnings (loss) per share - attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.42 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.74 $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ 0.40 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.71 $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders Basic 14,191,083 12,268,669 14,154,163 12,166,817 Diluted 15,076,466 12,268,669 14,811,785 12,166,817





