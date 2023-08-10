Sientra Reports Record Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results
Revenue growth of 7.5% driven by continued market share gains in reconstruction and augmentation
Best operational results in company history with 95% and 63% year-over-year improvement in
operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA respectively
Continued success in advancing products through the FDA regulatory process with clearance
of Allox2 Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a surgical aesthetics company developing the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes, today announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights
- Twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, with net sales of $23.1 million representing growth of 7.5% over the second quarter of 2022.
- Continued market share gains, adding 240 new accounts.
- Record free cash flow usage of $0.7 million, a 95% improvement from $13.2 million in the same period in 2022.
- Record adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million, a 63% improvement from a $9.2 million loss for the same period in 2022.
- Obtained FDA 510k clearances for the Company’s novel, patented AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander and Portfinder™ technologies.
Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Sientra is proud to report significant progress toward our goal of sustainable and profitable growth, exemplified by a record low free cash flow usage for the Company. With this near break-even result, we are confident of reaching our goal of positive free cash flow performance by year-end."
"We experienced our twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, driven by continued strong performance in reconstruction. While we also outperformed the overall augmentation segment, we continued to see softness in this channel as patient spending on elective cash pay aesthetics procedures declined.”
“We recently introduced Viality™, the only system designed for enhanced viability fat transfer, and SimpliDerm®, an innovative acellular dermal matrix for soft tissue repair. Those products will leverage our plastic surgery platform, accelerate Sientra’s long-term growth and further our leading position in reconstruction. We are encouraged by the early positive responses we have received from those who have already adopted these products. As we continue to work through the hospital contracting process, we expect to see an increase in sales later this year positioning us well for 2024 and beyond.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Total net sales were $23.1 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to total net sales of $21.5 million for the same period in 2022.
- GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.6 million, or 54.5% of sales, compared to gross profit of $12.7 million, or 59.2% of sales, for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes non-cash depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to the launch of Viality, was 61.1% of sales for the current period as compared to 60.9% for the prior year period.
- Total GAAP loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $9.5 million, compared to $18.2 million for the same period in 2022, a 48% improvement from the prior year period.
- Total GAAP operating expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.7 million, compared to $28.7 million for the prior year period, a decrease of $9 million or 31.2%.
- Non-GAAP total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2022, a 21.6% improvement from the prior year period.
- On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was a $3.4 million loss, a 63% improvement from a loss of $9.2 million for the same period in 2022.
- Net cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, were $18.6 million, compared to $26.1 million on December 31, 2022 and $19.4 million at March 31, 2023.
Revised Full Year 2023 Guidance
Due to continued softness in the augmentation market, the Company is revising its full year guidance, expecting total net sales of $98 million to $102 million. This represents growth of 8% to 13% compared to net sales of $90.5 million in 2022.
With Sientra’s continued improvement in operational efficiencies, the Company is also reducing its GAAP operating spend to a forecasted level of $84 million to $87 million, and non-GAAP operating spend to a forecasted level of $75 million to $78 million, in each case for the full year 2023. The non-GAAP operating spend is a reduction of $3.5 million at the midpoint from the prior full year guidance. At the midpoint, the GAAP forecasted range is an absolute decrease of $25 million or 23% compared to $110.6 million for the full year 2022, and a non-GAAP operating expense reduction of $15 million, or 16.5%, as compared to the $91.6 million for the full year 2022. Sientra’s confidence in achieving these cost reductions while growing net sales by a projected 10.5% at the midpoint of revised guidance reflects the Company’s commitment to sustainable, long-term profitable growth.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Sientra has supplemented its U.S. GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA, U.S. GAAP gross profit and gross margin with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted gross profit and gross margin, U.S. GAAP operating expenses with a non-GAAP measure of non-GAAP operating expenses, and U.S. GAAP cash flow from operating activities with a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net income (loss), U.S. GAAP operating expenses and U.S. GAAP cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are provided in the schedules below. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the schedules below.
About Sientra
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a surgical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra's platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2®breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the next-generation AlloX2Pro™, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality™ with AuraClens™ enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).
Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company's investor relations website at www.sientra.com.
To learn more about Sientra, visit our website and follow Sientra on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
(*) Data on file
|Sientra, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share and share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net sales
|$
|23,130
|$
|21,513
|$
|45,687
|$
|42,911
|Cost of goods sold
|10,515
|8,771
|20,925
|17,324
|Gross profit
|12,615
|12,742
|24,762
|25,587
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|10,005
|13,664
|20,157
|29,252
|Research and development
|2,387
|2,959
|5,095
|6,103
|General and administrative
|7,334
|12,057
|17,185
|22,265
|Total operating expenses
|19,726
|28,680
|42,437
|57,620
|Loss from operations
|(7,111
|)
|(15,938
|)
|(17,675
|)
|(32,033
|)
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Interest income
|184
|15
|290
|17
|Interest expense
|(2,506
|)
|(2,323
|)
|(4,883
|)
|(4,220
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(44
|)
|—
|(101
|)
|5
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(2,366
|)
|(2,308
|)
|(4,694
|)
|(4,198
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(9,477
|)
|(18,246
|)
|(22,369
|)
|(36,231
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loss from continuing operations
|(9,477
|)
|(18,246
|)
|(22,369
|)
|(36,231
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|—
|(58
|)
|—
|(114
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,477
|)
|$
|(18,304
|)
|$
|(22,369
|)
|$
|(36,345
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.91
|)
|$
|(1.93
|)
|$
|(5.80
|)
|Discontinued operations
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.02
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.92
|)
|$
|(1.93
|)
|$
|(5.82
|)
|Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|11,205,000
|6,264,954
|11,589,311
|6,249,356
|Sientra, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,637
|$
|26,071
|Accounts receivable, net
|31,819
|36,892
|Inventories
|39,408
|42,692
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,044
|2,094
|Total current assets
|91,908
|107,749
|Property and equipment, net
|13,984
|14,941
|Goodwill
|9,202
|9,202
|Other intangible assets, net
|23,881
|25,676
|Right of use assets, net
|6,175
|7,004
|Other assets
|849
|849
|Total assets
|$
|145,999
|$
|165,421
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|4,795
|6,818
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|17,209
|22,599
|Customer deposits
|53,718
|45,161
|Sales return liability
|12,756
|15,773
|Total current liabilities
|88,478
|90,351
|Long-term debt
|57,796
|55,406
|Derivative liability
|—
|880
|Deferred and contingent consideration
|3,073
|2,791
|Warranty reserve
|8,778
|8,186
|Lease liabilities
|4,437
|5,518
|Other liabilities
|2,069
|2,698
|Total liabilities
|164,631
|165,830
|Stockholders’ deficit:
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(18,632
|)
|(409
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|$
|145,999
|$
|165,421
|Sientra, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(22,369
|)
|$
|(36,345
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|—
|(114
|)
|Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
|(22,369
|)
|(36,231
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,677
|3,402
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|534
|505
|Provision for warranties
|894
|525
|Provision for inventory
|7
|404
|Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value
|279
|(88
|)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|2,506
|1,927
|Employee stock-based compensation expense
|3,060
|4,258
|Other non-cash adjustments
|—
|70
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|4,539
|(3,698
|)
|Inventories
|3,277
|(291
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|50
|916
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|(8,787
|)
|(4,691
|)
|Customer deposits
|8,557
|3,052
|Sales return liability
|(3,017
|)
|(905
|)
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations
|(6,793
|)
|(30,845
|)
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|—
|(114
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,793
|)
|(30,959
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(786
|)
|(813
|)
|Net cash flow used in investing activities - continuing operations
|(786
|)
|(813
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(786
|)
|(813
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans
|253
|329
|Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested RSUs
|(47
|)
|(430
|)
|Gross borrowings under the Term Loan
|—
|5,000
|Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan
|—
|5,440
|Repayments of the Revolving Loan
|—
|(5,277
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(61
|)
|(73
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|145
|4,989
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|145
|4,989
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(7,434
|)
|(26,783
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at:
|Beginning of period
|26,677
|52,068
|End of period
|$
|19,243
|$
|25,285
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18,637
|24,990
|Restricted cash included in other assets
|606
|295
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|19,243
|$
|25,285
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of US GAAP Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Loss from continuing operations, as reported
|$
|(9,477
|)
|$
|(18,246
|)
|$
|(22,369
|)
|$
|(36,231
|)
|Adjustments to loss from continuing operations:
|Interest (income) expense and other, net
|2,366
|2,308
|4,694
|4,198
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,971
|1,659
|3,849
|3,402
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|90
|(88
|)
|90
|(88
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,338
|2,061
|3,060
|4,258
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(172
|)
|190
|534
|505
|Severance
|317
|1,314
|317
|1,635
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|210
|—
|1,016
|—
|Legal settlement expense
|—
|1,600
|—
|1,600
|Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations
|6,120
|9,044
|13,561
|15,510
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,357
|)
|$
|(9,202
|)
|$
|(8,808
|)
|$
|(20,721
|)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|As a Percentage of Revenue**
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Loss from continuing operations, as reported
|(41.0
|%)
|(84.8
|%)
|(49.0
|%)
|(84.4
|%)
|Adjustments to loss from continuing operations:
|Interest (income) expense and other, net
|10.2
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.8
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|8.5
|%
|7.7
|%
|8.4
|%
|7.9
|%
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|0.4
|%
|(0.4
|%)
|0.2
|%
|(0.2
|%)
|Stock-based compensation
|5.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|6.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(0.7
|%)
|0.9
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
|Severance
|1.4
|%
|6.1
|%
|0.7
|%
|3.8
|%
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|0.9
|%
|0.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|0.0
|%
|Legal settlement expense
|0.0
|%
|7.4
|%
|0.0
|%
|3.7
|%
|Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations
|26.5
|%
|42.0
|%
|29.7
|%
|36.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(14.5
|%)
|(42.8
|%)
|(19.3
|%)
|(48.3
|%)
|** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding.
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of US GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net sales
|$
|23,130
|$
|21,513
|$
|45,687
|$
|42,911
|Cost of goods sold
|10,515
|8,771
|20,925
|17,324
|Gross profit
|$
|12,615
|$
|12,742
|$
|24,762
|$
|25,587
|Gross margin
|54.5
|%
|59.2
|%
|54.2
|%
|59.6
|%
|Adjustments to gross profit
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,523
|370
|2,868
|831
|Total adjustments to gross profit
|1,523
|370
|2,868
|831
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|14,138
|$
|13,112
|$
|27,630
|$
|26,418
|Adjusted gross margin
|61.1
|%
|60.9
|%
|60.5
|%
|61.6
|%
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|US GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|$
|19,726
|$
|28,680
|$
|42,437
|$
|57,620
|Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:
|Depreciation and amortization
|448
|1,289
|982
|2,571
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|90
|(88
|)
|90
|(88
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,338
|2,061
|3,060
|4,258
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(172
|)
|190
|534
|505
|Severance
|317
|1,314
|317
|1,635
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|210
|—
|1,016
|—
|Legal settlement
|—
|1,600
|—
|1,600
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses
|2,231
|6,366
|5,999
|10,481
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|17,495
|22,314
|36,438
|47,139
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|US GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|Sales and marketing
|$
|10,005
|$
|13,664
|$
|20,157
|$
|29,252
|Research and development
|2,387
|2,959
|5,095
|6,103
|General and administrative
|7,334
|12,057
|17,185
|22,265
|Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|$
|19,726
|$
|28,680
|$
|42,437
|$
|57,620
|Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|298
|1,681
|912
|2,425
|Research and development
|158
|97
|323
|402
|General and administrative
|1,775
|4,588
|4,764
|7,654
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses
|2,231
|6,366
|5,999
|10,481
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|9,707
|11,983
|19,245
|26,827
|Research and development
|2,229
|2,862
|4,772
|5,701
|General and administrative
|5,559
|7,469
|12,421
|14,611
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|17,495
|$
|22,314
|$
|36,438
|$
|47,139
|Sientra, Inc.
|Free Cash Flow
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations
|$
|(525
|)
|$
|(12,986
|)
|$
|(6,793
|)
|$
|(30,845
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(168
|)
|(246
|)
|(786
|)
|(813
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(693
|)
|$
|(13,232
|)
|$
|(7,579
|)
|$
|(31,658
|)