Iridex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Generated total revenue of $12.9 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year

Cyclo G6® product family revenue of $3.7 million increased 5% year-over-year 41 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems sold, compared to 48 in the prior year period 15,500 Cyclo G6 probes sold representing a 9% revenue increase and 4% unit increase year-over-year

Retina product revenue was $6.9 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year

16 posters presented at the World Glaucoma Congress demonstrate rising clinical interest in MicroPulse® Transcleral Laser Therapy and the Cyclo G6 product family

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $9.8 million as of July 1, 2023



“Our second quarter results reflect continued modest glaucoma business growth offset by declines in surgical and medical retina systems and lower royalty revenue. Softer capital equipment shipments reflected elongated purchasing cycles that led to the decline in the retina business in the quarter, but we expect capital demand to stabilize during the second half of the year,” said David Bruce, Iridex President and CEO. “While our initiatives to accelerate G6 probe utilization are taking longer to gain traction, we remain confident we are building the foundation for long-term adoption in the large population of moderate stage glaucoma patients. We are making progress with Sweep Management software system upgrades, increasing awareness of the effective dosing guidance that enables consistent clinical outcomes, and advancing toward a planned large multicenter prospective trial to further validate the safety and effectiveness of MPTLT. We believe these initiatives coupled with increasing positive proof of efficacy and safety, such as those presented at this year’s World Glaucoma Congress, will increase our future growth rate.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended July 1, 2023 was $12.9 million compared to $13.8 million during the same period of the prior year. Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 glaucoma product group was $3.7 million, an increase of 5% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Retina product revenue decreased 9% compared to the prior year period to $6.9 million, primarily driven by softness in capital equipment demand. Other revenue, decreased $0.4 million compared to the prior year period to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the lower royalties due to expiration of licensed patents.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.4 million or a 41.7% gross margin, a decrease compared to $6.3 million, or a 45.6% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year, primarily driven by lower revenues, with margins reduced by production overhead absorbed by less revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.4 million in the same period of the prior year. The Company implemented cost savings measures, including a reduction in headcount which resulted in separation costs of approximately $200 thousand during the quarter, to streamline operations and extend operating runway.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.14 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.8 million as of July 1, 2023. Cash use of $1.2 million in the second quarter declined compared to $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Guidance for Full Year 2023

With lower than expected probe unit sales growth and capital equipment softness in the first half of the year, the Company is updating its full year 2023 expectations as follows: Cyclo G6 probe sales of 61,000 to 63,000 units representing approximately 1% to 5% growth over 2022 and Cyclo G6 systems installed base expansion of 210 to 230 systems. Total revenue for the full year is expected to be $55 million to $57 million, representing flat to 3% growth year-over-year, after adjusting for approximately $1.5 million reduction in royalty revenue. The updated financial outlook reflects stabilization in capital equipment demand and a more gradual G6 probe utilization ramp.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Iridex’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning clinical expectations and commercial momentum, market adoption and expansion, demand for and utilization of the Company's products, financial guidance and results and expected sales volumes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 12,855 $ 13,755 $ 26,561 $ 27,142 Cost of revenues 7,492 7,488 15,260 14,898 Gross profit 5,363 6,267 11,301 12,244 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,845 1,922 3,594 4,038 Sales and marketing 4,264 4,607 8,547 8,907 General and administrative 2,148 1,898 4,398 3,736 Total operating expenses 8,257 8,427 16,539 16,681 Loss from operations (2,894 ) (2,160 ) (5,238 ) (4,437 ) Other income (expense), net 138 (64 ) 404 (158 ) Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (2,756 ) (2,224 ) (4,834 ) (4,595 ) Provision for income taxes 10 17 22 37 Net loss $ (2,766 ) $ (2,241 ) $ (4,856 ) $ (4,632 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 16,036 15,894 16,018 15,888 Diluted 16,036 15,894 16,018 15,888





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited) July 1, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,821 $ 13,922 Accounts receivable, net 8,799 9,768 Inventories 11,129 10,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,216 1,468 Total current assets 30,965 35,766 Property and equipment, net 397 462 Intangible assets, net 1,810 1,977 Goodwill 965 965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,138 1,665 Other long-term assets 1,664 1,455 Total assets $ 36,939 $ 42,290 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,278 $ 3,873 Accrued compensation 2,163 2,448 Accrued expenses 1,395 1,548 Other current liabilities 825 968 Accrued warranty 215 168 Deferred revenue 2,310 2,411 Operating lease liabilities 1,049 1,037 Total current liabilities 12,235 12,453 Long-term liabilities: Accrued warranty 138 106 Deferred revenue 10,881 11,742 Operating lease liabilities 210 732 Other long-term liabilities 25 26 Total liabilities 23,489 25,059 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 171 169 Additional paid-in capital 87,647 86,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40 ) (24 ) Accumulated deficit (74,328 ) (69,716 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,450 17,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,939 $ 42,290



