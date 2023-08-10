AVITA Medical Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (the “Company”), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today reported financial results for the second quarter June 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights and Recent Updates

Commercial revenue of $11.7 million, a 42% increase compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2022

Received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of premarket approval (PMA) supplement for the use of RECELL to treat full-thickness skin defects on June 7

Initiated commercial launch of full-thickness skin defects, along with additional eligible burn procedures, with expanded U.S. commercial organization on June 8



Received FDA approval of PMA application to use RECELL for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions on June 16

Submitted PMA supplement for automated cell disaggregation device, RECELL GO™, which maintains the FDA Breakthrough Device designation

As of June 30, 2023, $68.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with no debt



“We had an extraordinary second quarter with significant revenue growth, two landmark FDA approvals, and a pivotal FDA submission,” said Jim Corbett, AVITA Medical Chief Executive Officer. “As anticipated, our expanded U.S. commercial organization was fully prepared for the FDA approval of full-thickness skin defects. Our proactive preparation enabled us to initiate the commercial launch the day after receiving FDA approval. Additionally, our PMA supplement for RECELL GO is on track, and we expect approval before the end of the year. Collectively, these approvals and submission mark significant advancement of our platform, empowering us to continue to unlock our growth potential.”

Future Milestones

Anticipate FDA approval of RECELL GO by December 27, 2023

Conducting post-market study with vitiligo patients to demonstrate the repigmentation and mental health benefits of treatment with RECELL, and reduction of associated health care costs

Pursuing site of service reimbursement for the use of RECELL in the physician office setting, which is expected in 2025



Financial Guidance

Commercial revenue for the third quarter 2023 is expected to be in the range of $13 to $14 million

Raising commercial revenue for the full year 2023 from $49 to $51 million to an expected range of $51 to $53 million

Gross margin for the full year 2023 expected to be in the range of 83% to 85%

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Our commercial revenue, which excludes Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) revenue, increased by 42% to $11.7 million in the three-months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the same period in 2022. Total revenue, which includes BARDA revenue, increased by 41% to $11.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the same period in 2022.

Gross profit margin decreased by 2% to 81% compared to 83% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was largely driven by lower production in one month of the quarter caused by the need to qualify new vendors for certain manufacturing components.

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased by 53% to $21.1 million, compared to $13.9 million in the same period in 2022, primarily due to the significant increase of the commercial organization in preparation of the full-thickness skin defect launch. Additionally, our research and development expenses increased by approximately $2.0 million due to ongoing development of the RECELL GO device and costs associated with our Medical Science Liaison team.

Net loss was $10.4 million, or a loss of $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share, in the same period in 2022.

BARDA income consisted of funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500028C.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key strategic, operational, and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing and realization of regulatory approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the company’s control. Investors should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,485 $ 18,164 Marketable securities 28,562 61,178 Accounts receivable, net 5,754 3,515 BARDA receivables 442 898 Prepaids and other current assets 2,194 1,578 Inventory 3,058 2,125 Total current assets 77,495 87,458 Marketable securities long-term 2,754 6,930 Plant and equipment, net 1,598 1,200 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,651 851 Corporate-owned life insurance asset 2,091 1,238 Intangible assets, net 456 465 Other long-term assets 285 122 Total assets $ 86,330 $ 98,264 LIABILITIES, NON-QUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN SHARE AWARDS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,837 3,002 Accrued wages and fringe benefits 6,200 6,623 Current non-qualified deferred compensation liability 2,572 78 Other current liabilities 1,201 990 Total current liabilities 13,810 10,693 Non-qualified deferred compensation liability 1,224 1,270 Contract liabilities 374 698 Operating lease liabilities, long term 1,047 306 Total liabilities 16,455 12,967 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards 1,228 557 Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 25,447,615 and 25,208,436 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. - - Company common stock held by the non-qualified deferred compensation plan ("NQDC Plan") (892 ) (127 ) Additional paid-in capital 343,769 339,825 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,959 7,627 Accumulated deficit (282,192 ) (262,588 ) Total stockholders' equity 68,647 84,740 Total liabilities, non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards and stockholders' equity $ 86,330 $ 98,264



