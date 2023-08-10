NEWS RELEASE

10 AUGUST 2023, 4PM ET / 22:00 CET

MDxHealth to Present Q2 and Half Year 2023 Financial Results

and Corporate Update on August 23

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, August 23, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – August 10, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Title:



MDxHealth Presents Half Year 2023 Financial Results and

Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: August 23, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-877-407-9716

Belgium: 0800 73904

The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340

United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429







Conference ID: 13740600 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1628877&tp_key=6fd554d31e





The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth



info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment