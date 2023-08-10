Victorian Collaborative Centre announced

La Trobe University is proud to announce its membership of the successful consortium of service providers and institutions who will lead the development of a collaborative program focused on adult and older Australians mental health and well-being.

The University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital will lead this collaboration, as part of the State Government’s Victorian Collaborative Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

The partnership will bring together a network of metropolitan and regional health services and research institutions in response to recommendations made by the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System in 2021.

La Trobe University will play a key role, through the work of the Bouverie Centre, in aiding a new focus on improving individual and family experience of the mental health system.

Professor Jennifer McIntosh, Director of the Bouverie Centre, said the Centre is one of 20 partners forming the new collaborative centre.

“As a state-wide integrated practice-research family therapy centre, the Bouverie Centre will share our knowledge of best practice from the perspective of families and family members who use mental health services," Professor McIntosh said.

"The Bouverie Centre brings unique expertise in training and supporting practitioners in the sector to take a family sensitive approach, and to bring lived experience and cultural safety to the heart of all they do.”

Minister for Mental Health, the Hon Gabrielle Williams publicly announcing University of Melbourne – Royal Melbourne Hospital as the lead partners for the Victorian Collaborative Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing

As the statewide provider of family therapy services, The Bouverie Centre will be key to the growth and implementation of practice-research knowledge about family inclusion in the transformation of adult mental health systems throughout the state.

This adds to Bouverie’s partnership in the winning consortium bid to form the Statewide Trauma Service.

These are two major initiatives central to implementing the recommendations of the Royal Commission in Mental Health.

Members of the collaboration include:

Barwon Health

Deakin University

Northern Health

The Bouverie Centre, La Trobe University

Western Health

Victoria University

Forensicare (in partnership with the Centre for Behavioural Science, Swinburne University)

Swinburne University

St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne

Australian Catholic University

Grampians Health Service

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

Goulburn Valley Health

The ALIVE National Centre for Mental health Research Translation

Cohealth

Mind Australia

Uniting Vic.Tas

Dardi Munwurro

