News Release-Department of Health Maui Community Mental Health Center Offering Emergency Services to Wildfire Victims

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Maui Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) is offering crisis mental health services and expanding hours to those experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui wildfires.

To receive the emergency services, contact Maui CMHC at (808) 984-2150 or via email at [email protected] or in person at 121 Mahalani Street in Wailuku. Clinic hours are Monday throughFriday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To accommodate immediate needs, we will have expanded clinic hours on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, contact Hawaiʻi CARES to speak to a local crisis counselor at 808-832-3100, 1-800-753-6879, or call/text/chat 988.

The public is encouraged to reach out if emergency services are needed. These services include mental health counseling, trauma processing, psychiatric services, and resource guidance.

The Maui Community Mental Health Center has been serving the community since 1967 and understands that disasters of this magnitude can affect the mental well-being of our community.

About

The Adult Mental Health Division (AMHD) is one of four Divisions within the Behavioral Health Administration of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

The Mission of the Department of Health (DOH) is to protect and improve health and the environment for all people in Hawaii.

AMHD services are provided in state operated facilities (Community Mental Health Centers) located statewide, at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital on Oʻahu, and through purchase-of-service contracts with private and non-profit service providers.

