The University Club of Virginia Tech Kicks Off Football Season with Premier Event

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University Club of Virginia Tech, a stadium club of Invited , the world's largest owner and operator of private clubs, will host the Last Call Before Football event on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. to kick off football season. The event will be open to be public and will be held in the main Club space located in Lane Stadium, 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg VA.



The membership club is opening its doors to the public with a white-out style theme open house featuring light fare and beverages, live entertainment, and prizes and giveaways. The anticipated guest list includes Virginia Tech athletes, spirit squad and other guest appearances. Guests and members will get access to a sneak peek of game day weekend festivities and exclusive experiences at the premier venue for Hokie fans.

“I would like to invite all area Hokies this Friday to our Club. It’s a great place to gather with fellow Virginia Tech athletic fans, faculty, and staff, to celebrate, host, work, and play.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit the event page here.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of membership golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for more than 390,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of nearly 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 27 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities that cater to an aspirational lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

