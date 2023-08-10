GMG Announces Pricing of Marketed Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce pricing of its previously announced marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company.



Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue 1,764,706 Units at a price of $1.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3 million. Each Unit will consist of one ordinary share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one ordinary share purchase warrant (each whole ordinary share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one ordinary share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $2.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Units will be offered under the amended and restated base shelf prospectus of the Company dated August 2, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), as supplemented by a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to be prepared and filed in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario (collectively, the "Jurisdictions") and by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters (as defined below), where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements

Raymond James is acting as sole bookrunner for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, which includes Eight Capital and H.C.Wainwright & Co. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable at any time up to 30 days subsequent to the closing of the Offering to purchase up to an additional 15.0% of the Units sold under the Offering on the same terms and conditions of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and provide liquidity to finance ongoing operations, including, in particular, the Company’s expenses incurred, and expected to be incurred, in connection with the Company’s research and development objectives.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 16, 2023 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of the Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and from Raymond James Ltd. The Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company’s proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and no/low contaminant graphene – enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance-enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms announced or at all, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the ability of the Company to achieve the expected results of its products in research and development, that the Company will be able to research, develop and produce certain products as anticipated, that the Company will be able to engage third parties and develop relationships to assist in the development, distribution and sale of its products, and assumptions regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the Offering will not be completed on the timetable anticipated or at all, the use of proceeds from the Offering will differ from management’s current expectations, the engagement of the Underwriters in connection with the Offering will not continue as expected, the Company will not obtain all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV and applicable securities regulatory authorities, the Company will not be able to use its products as expected or the performance, safety profile and production and maintenance requirements of the Company’s products will not be consistent with management’s expectations, the impact of the Company’s products will not be consistent with management’s expectations, the Company will not be able to research, develop and produce certain products, the Company will not be successful in engaging third parties and developing relationships to assist in the development, distribution and sale its products, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the Company’s business and the ability of the Company to develop its products, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated October 18, 2022 available for review on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.