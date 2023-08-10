What’s on Your Must-Read List? If You Work in Pharma, Add Spherix Global Insights’ Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Chart Audit to that List

US neurologists in Spherix’s in-house physician network complete a patient chart audit of over 600 patients with gMG.

Exton, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the largest patient-focused studies ever conducted in gMG, Spherix’s RealWorld Dynamix™: Treatment Patterns in generalized Myasthenia Gravis not only illuminates critical aspects of patients' presentation, diagnosis, and management but also unveils the decision-making processes driving physicians' treatment choices. US-based neurologists completed this HIPAA compliant, online chart audit survey among 607 patients with gMG using information exclusively found in their practice’s electronic medical records.

Spherix’s sweeping research paints a picture of the gMG treatment journey and the patients who are coping with this devastating neuromuscular condition. For example, it is now known that one-quarter of patients with gMG first experience ocular myasthenia prior to developing generalized myasthenia gravis – and the generalized form evolves over the span of just 8 to 10 months. Nearly all patients are placed on therapy soon after diagnosis, a process that nearly invariably includes auto-antibody testing.

Cholinesterase inhibitors and corticosteroids continue to be the most-prescribed therapies in early gMG. When a biologic is prescribed, it is chosen quickly (within 4 months of starting the patient’s first therapy), with tried and true rituximab recommended as often as the newer-to-market biologics. Spherix’s RealWorld Dynamix report not only highlights the use of argenx’s Vyvgart™ and Alexion’s Ultomiris™ and Soliris™, but explores neurologists’ planned choice for their patient’s next biologic, including UCB’s Rystiggo™ and Vyvgart Hytrulo™ along with new FcRn and complement inhibitors from UCB, Horizon, Janssen and Genentech. Among the recently and soon-to-be-approved therapies, only subcutaneous Vyvgart Hytrulo is projected to be used as a common ‘first-line’ biologic. Interestingly, considering the biologic-to-biologic switches that have happened among these patients, only about half of the switches from Soliris have gone to its sister therapy, Ultomiris, despite its claim of a better dosing schedule.

For analysts and pharmaceutical decision makers, the chart audit study may be the definitive “must-read” on gMG today.

The RealWorld Dynamix chart audit study was completed by nearly 150 neurologists and neuromuscular specialists across all regions of the US. Patient charts were submitted by general neurologists seeing as few as 10-20 gMG patients and specialists managing more than 100 gMG patients.

About RealWorld Dynamix™

RealWorld Dynamix™ is a service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year-over-year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution and integrate specialists’ attitudinal and demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

Also available from Spherix: Launch Dynamix™ Vyvgart Hytrulo and Rystiggo

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned. Additional information is available upon request.

Blaine Cloud, Ph.D., Neurology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 734-478-1649 blaine.cloud@spherixglobalinsights.com