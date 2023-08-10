V-COMM Senior Engineer Campbell Earns iBwave Level 3 Certification
These certifications recognize the knowledge and experience of our talented staff and offer a benefit to our clients as our staff continually improves on solving the most complex problems.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- V-COMM LLC, a leading RF Engineering firm, announced today that Senior Engineer Jared Campbell has earned the iBwave Level 3 certification. The prestigious Level 3 is the highest level of certification available for iBwave, the predominant design tool used by RF engineers to design wireless systems in buildings.
— Dominic Villecco, President of V-COMM
“V-COMM supports and encourages our engineers to grow professionally through training and educational opportunities, like iBwave certification,” said Dominic Villecco, President of V-COMM. “These certifications recognize the knowledge and experience of our talented staff and offer a benefit to our clients as our staff continually improves on solving the most complex problems. We congratulate Jared on completing this valuable training.”
To earn the certification, Campbell demonstrated a mastery of wireless design planning techniques for large and complex building projects and an advanced understanding of challenges and solutions for projects requiring large-capacity coverage, such as stadiums, subways, and hospitals. Achieving this prestigious certification enables V-COMM to maximize performance using best practices in network design based on the specific requirements for mission-critical applications.
In his role at V-COMM, Campbell focuses on commercial iDAS, oDAS, and DRAN design, construction supervision, and commissioning and troubleshooting RF designs.
Campbell started his career at V-COMM in 2014 after graduating from Drexel University with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. In addition to this new certification, Campbell is iBwave Level 1 and 2 certified and is also certified in design, installation, and commissioning for JMA TEKO equipment and CommScope ERA commissioning. For a variety of transportation projects, he received safety certifications in order to improve wireless communications, most notably the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for the New York City Subway system.
“Customers may not be aware of iBwave, but they know they need better cell service in their properties to meet code,” explained Campbell. “Thanks to iBwave, we can show clients a graphic plot and present the design in an easy-to-understand format. Having this certification helps us get more from the iBwave software, enabling us to solve even the most complicated challenges and to service our clients more effectively.”
At least 50 percent of V-COMM’s engineers are iBwave certified on some level, with a half dozen engineers having level 2 or 3 certifications, and one senior engineer having the iBwave Public Safety Certification. This is critical since V-COMM has multiple engineers working on projects of varying levels of complexity, including hospitals, office buildings, subways, and airports. V-COMM’s deep bench of RF engineers with high-level iBwave certification enables the firm to design, install and troubleshoot cellular, Wi-Fi, private LTE, and public safety wireless networks in any in-building environment.
About V-COMM, LLC
V-COMM is a leading provider of integrated network engineering, radio frequency engineering, and business services, with offices in Edison and Somers Point, NJ, and Exton, PA. V-COMM delivers the needed expertise and cost-effective solutions to governmental agencies and wireless operators. V-COMM also provides design and design/build services for In-building, In-tunnel, and other wireless telecommunications networks. For more information, call 1-800-930-4307 or visit www.vcomm-eng.com.
