How Royal East Dental is Making Dental Care More Accessible and Affordable
Dental Care by - Best Dentist in DundasDUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal East Dental, is a leading dental practice dedicated to providing affordable dental care to patients from all backgrounds. We, at Royal East Dental, are proud to make groundbreaking efforts in making quality dental care accessible to all. Our mission is to prioritize oral health and wellness for everyone and implement strategies that remove financial barriers and ensures every person gets dental care within their reach.
Our team at Royal East Dental recognizes the cost concern as a widespread challenge to patients who need comprehensive dental care. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality dental care and thus have taken proactive steps to address such issues.
Here, we have explained some of the initiatives that Royal East Dental has taken to enhance the affordability and accessibility to quality dental care.
Affordable pricing: Royal East Dental has an affordable pricing rate for all dental procedures. After a thorough assessment of your mouth, our dentists will provide treatment options that are suitable for you. You will get to know about competitive pricing that will make your treatment affordable.
Insurance options: Affordable dental insurance policies can reduce the overall cost of dental treatment. Royal East Dental works closely with insurance providers to ease the payment process. Every dental practice should be tied up with such insurance providers to get the maximum coverage while receiving the treatment.
Preventive oral care: Royal East Dental puts a strong emphasis on preventive oral health care that helps maintain optimum oral health. With the patient education and guidance we provide to our patients, they avail the right treatment at the right time. Various preventive measures include a thorough examination, regular cleanings, early interventions and thus reducing the need for more expensive procedures.
Plan your budget: If you already know that you have dental issues that need to be resolved soon, you can plan your budget ahead. Keeping cash aside for dental emergencies will help you to get your treatment immediately. Planning your personal finance along with the availability of dental insurance alternatives will make your dental treatment affordable.
Community outreach: We understand the importance of giving back to the community. That’s why, Royal East Dental contributes to various dental education workshops, free screenings, and indulge in organizing dental camps. Thus they help the underserved population and provide access to oral healthcare services.
Phased treatment options: Phased treatment options allow our patients to make payments in smaller increments. This will help them to bear the cost conventionally. That’s why our dentists at Royal East Dental offers phased treatment option, whenever possible.
Special dental programs: If you are 65 years or older, you may need to undergo regular oral health check-ups. At Royal East Dental, we understand that for some, regular dental care may not be affordable. That’s why, we offer dental services specifically designed for our senior citizens. To avail of such services, you can connect with our dental experts.
We also provide various dental programs that cover a variety of age groups of people. Such programs offer different terms of coverage. However, the treatment planning depends on your oral health and overall health condition.
Available services:
Our services at Royal East Dental include
-Digital radiography
-Thorough examination
-Root Canal Treatments
-Extraction of completely or partially impacted third molar
-Filling or restoration
-Complete or partial denture
-Emergency dental care treatment
Here you can avail of all the basic and comprehensive dental treatments under one roof.
Dr. Inkesh Bajaj at Royal East Dental prioritizes oral healthcare for his patients. As an expert dentist, he emphasizes the importance of dental care on your overall health.
We pay special attention to making the treatment affordable and accessible for all. We believe that financial constraints should not stand in the way of availing the treatment.
By enhancing the accessibility and affordability of dental care services, Royal East Dental contributes its role at a mass level. This eventually helps in empowering families and individuals to prioritize dental health care. And that’s how we ensure a happy and healthy smile for all our patients.
For more information regarding Royal East Dental and its accessible dental care initiatives, kindly visit: https://www.royaleastdental.ca/ or contact: 289-769-0776
About Royal East Dental:
Royal East Dental at Dundas, is a leading dental practice that provides comprehensive oral health care services.
Here we provide a wide range of dental care services including emergency dental services with restorative dental treatment options, cosmetic dentistry services, and preventive dental care services. This ensures a focused approach and high-quality dental treatments for our patients.
Dr. Inkesh Bajaj
Royal East Dental
02897690776
