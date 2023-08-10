Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Westlake Vistas, Now Open for Sale in Saratoga Springs, Utah

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community, Westlake Vistas, is now open for sale in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Site construction is currently underway, and sales have begun at this highly anticipated new home community located near the intersection of West Evans Lane and North 800 West in Saratoga Springs.



Westlake Vistas by Toll Brothers offers only 44 single-family homes with mountain, valley, and lake views, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The award-winning Toll Brothers homes will feature flexible, open-concept floor plans ranging in size from 2,015 to 5,207+ square feet of luxury living space. The home designs will offer light-filled great rooms, spacious kitchens, loft spaces, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces. Pricing begins in the low $700,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Westlake Vistas is an intimate new home neighborhood with stunning lake and valley views in this beautiful Saratoga Springs location, and we are excited to open for sale” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “The unique community has received rave reviews from home buyers and our real estate agent partners alike, and we invite the public to visit this very special place to call home.”

Conveniently located in Saratoga Springs, the community offers easy access to the Mountainview Corridor, major employment centers, and outdoor recreation nearby. To learn more about Westlake Vistas and other Toll Brothers communities across Utah, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

