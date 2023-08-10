Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme: Law Firm Based In Erding, Bavaria, Announce Upgrade To The Latest Digital Enhancements Designed To Streamline Client Communication

Erding, Bavaria – Kanzlei Hack & Grimme, a law firm based in Erding, Bavaria, known for its commitment to digital innovation and exceptional legal services, is proud to announce it has upgraded to the latest digital enhancements designed to streamline client communication and optimise legal processes.

A leader in the adoption of digital solutions in the legal sector, Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme intends for its latest technological enhancements to demonstrate to its current and prospective clients that the law firm is constantly innovating to provide a better and more efficient service, as well as providing efficient and modern solutions to address a diverse range of legal needs.

These digital enhancements include:

Simplified Document Submissions

Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme has implemented a new feature that allows clients to take photographs of their documents, eliminating the need to scan original copies. This easy, practical, and time-efficient process revolutionises handling clients’ legal issues.

Digital Communication with Courts

As part of the legally obligatory digital communication, the law firm has implemented this early and thus seamlessly. The possibility of hearings by video conference for out-of-town appointments, which is already offered by many courts, is also used. This is particularly helpful in protecting our clients’ interests nationwide before courts that offer video hearings without incurring higher costs.

Virtual Consultations via Microsoft Teams

In their ongoing commitment to cater to the evolving needs of their clients, the firm has introduced the option to schedule consultation sessions through Microsoft Teams. This initiative not only provides convenience but also ensures security, enabling clients to discuss their matters with the firm from their preferred location.

Support for Laid-off Employees

This special service offered by Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme offers a quick and easy review of termination documents. Clients who have been laid off can snap a picture of their termination notice, and the law firm will provide a legal evaluation of their case. This valuable service demonstrates Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme’s commitment to helping those affected by job loss.

Areas of Law

Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme presents the focal points of its legal advice on all aspects of civil law and offers advice and specialist representation in:

Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme offers support for a variety of employment law-related issues for both employers and employees, such as bullying claims, discrimination, employers not meeting obligations or refusing to pay/paying too little, employees wanting to change jobs, being sued by an employee and employees requesting to work part-time.

To protect clients’ privacy and defend their reputation, Attorney Annika Grimme, specialist lawyer for copyright and media law at Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme, will support clients with the right strategy and enforce their claims for injunctive relief, deletion, monetary compensation or counter-notice.

In the event of injuries resulting from a traffic accident, Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme will help clients get their rights quickly and enforce their claims for pain and suffering, compensation for household management damage and reimbursement for loss of earnings or necessary medical treatment.

Rental and Real Estate Law

In the Erding area and Munich Airport in particular, tenants and landlords, property managers and owners are increasingly uncertain about how and when they are allowed to act. Lawyer Frederic Hack has worked as an honorary legal advisor in the Erding Tenants’ Association since 1996. In 2006 he was appointed by the Munich Bar Association as the first specialist lawyer for tenancy law and WEG in the Erding/Freising district. With his experience and extensive practical knowledge, he will work with clients to develop a promising tactic.

More information

To learn more about Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme and its upgrade to the latest digital enhancements designed to streamline client communication and optimise legal processes, please visit the website at https://www.hack-grimme.de/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/rechtsanwalte-hack–grimme-law-firm-based-in-erding-bavaria-announce-upgrade-to-the-latest-digital-enhancements-designed-to-streamline-client-communication/

About Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme

We are on your side! In our law firm in Erding and our branch in Hallbergmoos, we advise and represent the interests of private individuals and companies, associations and property managers, artists and creative people.

Contact Rechtsanwälte Hack & Grimme

Landshuter Straße 3

Erding

Bavaria 85435

Germany

+49 8122 17 55

Website: https://www.hack-grimme.de/