George Washington’s Hair On the Auction Block
Blue Box Auction Gallery Announces Their End of Summer Auction SeriesVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Box Auction Gallery, among America’s fastest growing auction galleries, has announced their End of Summer Auction Series presenting two exciting events. On August 19, 2023, a historically significant collection kicks off the series. One highlight of this event will be George Washington's hair, an exceptional artifact with immense historical value.
In addition to the presidential relic, attendees and bidders can anticipate other extraordinary items from American history such as scrimshaw powder horns from the Revolutionary War, a Civil War Army Colt revolver, and a recovered Spanish swivel cannon, along with rare prehistoric relics, Mississippian culture artifacts, Africana, Asian artifacts, and antique decoys.
“The array of artifacts we have this year underscores our commitment to bringing rare and historically significant items to our worldwide bidders," stated auctioneer, Jim Weigl, from Blue Box Auction Gallery. "From strands of the first president's hair to unique revolutionary war artifacts, we continue to offer items that captivate both collectors and history enthusiasts. Our global bidding platform and in-house worldwide shipping opens the participation to everyone.”
The second event in the series comes September 8th, The Grand Auction of Ancient Coins, features a lifetime collection spanning over 50 years. One highlight is a gold Hyperpyron from the Byzantine Empire, believed to be crafted between the years 1081 and 1118, presenting another opportunity for those fascinated by ancient empires and their legacies to expand their collection.
Earlier this year, Blue Box Auction Gallery made headlines by successfully auctioning a luxury Westin condo residence in Virginia’s tallest building for $1,122,000, using it’s Sell With Zero program. Their diverse portfolio also includes a recent art auction in partnership with the Port of Virginia. Blue Box Auction Gallery earned the 2023 Excellence in Auction Marketing and Advertising, an award from the National Auctioneers Association, this past July for their exemplary marketing efforts.
About Blue Box Auction Gallery:
Blue Box Auction Gallery is a premier auction house located in coastal Virginia. They specialize in helping consignors sell their assets for top market value worldwide. They also conduct online live-streamed auctions and live in-person auctions worldwide through a series of auction platforms including their own mobile app.
