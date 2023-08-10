San Diego Oasis Wins CSO50 Security Award with AI Cameras from OneScreen
A new senior center by San Diego Oasis won 2023's CSO50 Award for innovative security installations featuring Edge AI Processing cameras from OneScreen.
Proving that they are indeed ahead of the curve, several winning projects incorporated generative AI solutions to enhance their capabilities and speed up the development process.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for seniors in the San Diego area. San Diego Oasis has won the 2023 CSO50 award for the innovative security profile of its new senior center expansion in Rancho Bernardo. The 2023 CSO50 Awards are presented by a prestigious gathering of security leaders, industry experts and academics who choose the most significant advances in security each year.
— Beth Kormanik, Chairperson of the 2023 CSO50 awards
“This year’s winners of the CSO50 Awards are transformative projects that reflect new and innovative thinking and strong leadership despite the pressures of a rapidly changing threat environment,” noted Beth Kormanik, Chairperson of the 2023 CSO50 awards program and Foundry Events Content Director.
“Proving that they are indeed ahead of the curve, several winning projects incorporated generative AI solutions to enhance their capabilities and speed up the development process,” she concluded.
The Rancho Bernardo facility and surrounding grounds are protected with a groundbreaking set of security cameras enhanced with AI edge processing, so they can identify problems and alert the staff before it’s too late. The OneScreen NeuroCam system integrates with access control doors and centralized security systems to provide seniors with next level security for their programs.
“We are so excited to bring this to the community,” said Simona Valanciute, San Diego Oasis president and CEO.
San Diego’s Mayor Todd Gloria was on hand for the Grand Opening of the Rancho Bernardo location. “You are going to be blown away when you see what a phenomenal facility that Oasis has created for everybody,” he told the crowd.
Mark Tweedy
OneScreen
+1 800-820-4035
sales@onescreensolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube