ENSER Continues Reducing Carbon Footprint
ENSER’S 28.8 kW Solar Energy System covers 96% of their current designated energy usage.
ENSER has been providing engineering services to the Energy sector for over 50 years.”CINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a top engineering firm in New Jersey, ENSER is focused on technology that can be used to reduce carbon output and allow property owners to become energy independent. In addition to being mindful of the environment when creating a design, ENSER continues to improve their own properties to make them economically sustainable.
— Marco Arnone, President of ENSER
“This transition to Solar Energy for our HQ in New Jersey was the second step in becoming energy independent after taking advantage of the NJ Clean Energy Program of replacing our old HVAC equipment with high efficiency models and energy efficient LED as well," says Arnone.
ENSER contacted Stephen Daly, a Senior Solar Advisor at Geoscape Solar during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the physical limitations, Arnone and Daly were able to collaborate in designing and financing a 28.8 kW solar energy system that covers 96% of ENSER’s current designated energy usage.
ENSER has been pleased with the reduction of their energy costs and the on-going reduction of their carbon footprint. They are planning to expand their company’s solar energy system to further achieve their corporate sustainability goals as well installing new solar arrays on the balance of their property.
“Our employees are behind it and they’re proud to work for a company that is concerned about the environment,” concluded Arnone. “Reducing our operating costs and going green is a positive for all.”
As ENSER forges ahead as an industry leader, the company's commitment to pioneering sustainable practices and transformative technologies remains steadfast. By harnessing the power of solar energy and minimizing its ecological impact, ENSER continues to pave the way towards a greener future. The company's ongoing initiatives stand as a beacon of progress and possibility, demonstrating the harmonious coexistence between technological advancement and environmental preservation.
Marco Arnone
ENSER Corporation
+1 877-367-3770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn