Private 5G-as-a-Service Market

Rising need for higher and secure bandwidth to ensure reliable and unified communication between IIoT devices is expected to propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Private 5G as a Service Market Reach to USD 34.1 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -Anterix, AT&T and Verizon." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global private 5g-as-a-service market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global private 5G as a service market is driven by factors such as surge in demand for secure and reliable connectivity, rise in adoption of IoT devices, and need for low-latency, high-bandwidth applications. The innovation and transformation in private network services and continuous increase in the number of internet users are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the private 5G as a service market during the forecast period.

The private 5G-as-a-service market is segmented into component, frequency band, deployment model, spectrum, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware, software, and service. Depending on frequency band, it is segregated into sub-6 GHz and mmWave. On the basis of deployment model, it is segregated into standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA). Depending on spectrum, it is divided into licensed and unlicensed/shared. As per industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, transportation & logistics, IT, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global private 5G as a service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the solution is increasingly popular among businesses that require high-speed, low-latency connectivity and data transfer capabilities for their operations. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.5% from 2022 to 2031, as it offers encryption and authentication mechanisms that further enhances the security of the network.

Based on spectrum, the unlicensed/shared segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing more than two-thirds of the global private 5G as a service market revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as it is a cost-effective solution for businesses that want to deploy private 5G networks, as it does not require businesses to purchase expensive licensed spectrum. However, the licensed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 38.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global private 5G as a service market revenue, owing to large number of industrial applications, the need for secure & reliable connectivity, and surge in adoption of IoT devices. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the private 5G-as-a-service market such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Mavenir, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Anterix, Infosys Limited, Verizon, AT&T Intellectual Property, Nokia, and Kyndryl Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the private 5G-as-a-service industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the private 5G as a service industry.

● Although the private 5G as a service market was in its early stages, it was growing rapidly attributed to increase in demand for faster and more reliable connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and transportation.

