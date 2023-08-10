Urgent Support Needed for U.S. Underserved Entrepreneurs: Capital, Mentorship, and Skills Training Essential

Sage Foundation's New Research Unveils Major Obstacles for Marginalized Entrepreneurs in the U.S., UK and South Africa

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research published today by Sage Foundation reveals that underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S. – specifically in Georgia and California -- face three key challenges to starting and growing a business: lack of financial capital, lack of mentorship, and limited opportunities for training.



Sage Foundation, which acts on Sage’s mission to knock down barriers for underserved communities, researched the obstacles to successful entrepreneurship across six key groups in the United Kingdom, United States and South Africa: women; people of color; young people; people with disabilities; LGBTQIA+ people; and migrants.

The Underserved Entrepreneurs Research report aims to understand the experiences of founders within these communities, who have historically faced inequities in accessing credit, capital, and other resources needed to thrive. Against the backdrop of multiple global crises affecting small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) – including supply chain issues, fluctuating consumer spending, a cost-of-living crisis and a labour shortage -- the insights from this study are critical to understanding how to level the playing field for all entrepreneurs.

Specifically, the research found that under-represented founders in the U.S. are met with the following challenges:

Women in Georgia face an ongoing lack of access to start-up capital along with limited financial education and business management skills. Women generally have more care responsibilities at home and are held back by cultural and religious expectations that prevent them from starting businesses.

in Georgia face an ongoing lack of access to start-up capital along with limited financial education and business management skills. Women generally have more care responsibilities at home and are held back by cultural and religious expectations that prevent them from starting businesses. Young people often do not have access to the financial capital needed to kick-start entrepreneurial endeavors, which is made worse by having student debt and the lack of personal financial stability and generational wealth. They also require mentorship, guidance and networks to support their business ambitions.

often do not have access to the financial capital needed to kick-start entrepreneurial endeavors, which is made worse by having student debt and the lack of personal financial stability and generational wealth. They also require mentorship, guidance and networks to support their business ambitions. People of color are held back by a lack of helpful networks for capital and mentorship. Atlanta holds the highest number of Black-owned businesses (7.4%), but Black households generally have less income compared to white households, leaving them with fewer opportunities to invest in a business.

are held back by a lack of helpful networks for capital and mentorship. Atlanta holds the highest number of Black-owned businesses (7.4%), but Black households generally have less income compared to white households, leaving them with fewer opportunities to invest in a business. People with a disability in Georgia are unable to afford start-up capital, and lack services and programs that are tailored to their specific needs. Research also identifies the lack of advancement opportunities, discrimination and hostile work environments as the main reasons for wanting to start a small business.

in Georgia are unable to afford start-up capital, and lack services and programs that are tailored to their specific needs. Research also identifies the lack of advancement opportunities, discrimination and hostile work environments as the main reasons for wanting to start a small business. LGBTQIA+ members often face discrimination and social bias, making it hard for them to secure the funding and guidance needed to realise their entrepreneurial ambitions. In both Georgia and California, there is limited research on this community, qualifying the need for more focus in this area.

often face discrimination and social bias, making it hard for them to secure the funding and guidance needed to realise their entrepreneurial ambitions. In both Georgia and California, there is limited research on this community, qualifying the need for more focus in this area. Migrant entrepreneurs often don’t have credit scores and collateral, meaning they struggle with access to capital, training and skills. To make matters worse, language barriers also often hold them back. This is especially crucial for California, where 42% of new companies are founded by immigrants who need language and legal training to scale their businesses.

Cadence Willis, Vice President of Sage Foundation, said: “The barriers in the report are obstacles to both inclusive business and economic growth. The silver lining is that the solutions are interconnected -- as an example, linking entrepreneurs with mentors also increases their access to funding. Businesses and government must unite to empower underserved entrepreneurs through digital training, mentorship, and financial resources.”

Since 2015, Sage Foundation has been providing fundraising and mentorship support to several partners, like the BOSS Network, Kiva and Ashoka, that share its goal of addressing inequities for disadvantaged entrepreneurs across the world. This new research gives the Foundation a roadmap of where its resources may best be used in the future to help create a level playing field for all SMB owners, regardless of their background.

The report is based on aggregated insights from over 40 publications by academics, social scientists, think tanks and non-profit organisations. For further reading on the report, please go here, and to learn more about Sage Foundation, please visit: Sage Foundation - Charity Support | Sage US

