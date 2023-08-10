ECU Launches Communications Courses To Future-Proof Knowledge Workers

Perth, Western Australia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ECU unveils an accelerated online Master of Communication Course, focusing on future-proof skills, inclusive strategies, and industry relevance. The program offers flexibility, catering to aspiring leaders in today's evolving business landscape.

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is unveiling its groundbreaking accelerated online Master of Communication Course, Graduate Certificate and Graduate Diploma - designed to equip aspiring leaders with the skills needed to excel in today's rapidly evolving business world.

With a strong focus on contemporary communication strategies, ECU's course is set to make waves in higher education and redefine the way professionals approach the field of Communication.

Communication lies at the heart of every successful business, and ECU's accelerated suite of postgraduate communications courses are at the forefront of this essential discipline.

By blending theory and practice, the courses offer a unique approach to prepare graduates to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern communication landscape.

Key Features of ECU's Accelerated Online Master of Communication and nested Graduate Certificate and Diploma include:

Future-Proof Communication Skills: ECU's course goes beyond traditional communication education, emphasising the development of cutting-edge skills. Graduates will be equipped with the expertise to leverage emerging technologies, navigate digital media communication, and effectively manage crisis situations.

Strategic and Inclusive Communication: The course focuses on strategic communication techniques that align with business goals. Students will learn to tailor their messages to diverse audiences while prioritising inclusivity and accessibility.

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: ECU's course is designed by leading academics and industry experts who are actively engaged in the field of communication. The curriculum is informed by ECU's groundbreaking research in areas such as social media, online communication, public relations, and cultural diversity.

Customisation and Flexibility: Students can tailor their learning experience based on their career goals and interests. ECU offers options for fast-tracking the course and pursuing additional qualifications, with Graduate Certificate and Graduate Diploma coursework leading into the full Master of Communication.

The online delivery format ensures flexibility and accessibility, allowing professionals to pursue their studies without interrupting their careers.

By embracing ECU's accelerated online postgraduate courses in Communication, students can immediately apply their newly acquired skills to drive positive change in their workplaces.

For more information about ECU's Accelerated Online Master of Communication course, please visit https://studyonline.ecu.edu.au/online-courses/master-communication.





