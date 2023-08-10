[Latest] Global Application Security Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.2 Billion by 2032 at a 18% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Application Security Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Qualys Inc., WhiteHat Security Inc., Veracode, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Application Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Web Application security, Mobile Application Security), By Services (Managed, Professional), By Testing Type (Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Organization size (Small and medium enterprise, Large enterprise), By End-User (BFSI, Government and defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Application Security Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Application Security Market -Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats: The relentless evolution of cyber threats, including sophisticated attacks targeting application vulnerabilities, drives the continuous need for robust application security solutions. Organizations must stay ahead of emerging threats to safeguard their digital assets.

Rapid Technological Advancements: The fast-paced evolution of technology, such as cloud computing, mobile applications, and IoT devices, introduces new complexities and security challenges. Application security must adapt to secure these diverse and interconnected environments.

Shift to DevSecOps: The integration of security practices into the DevOps process (DevSecOps) has led to the recognition that security should be a collaborative effort throughout the software development lifecycle. This dynamic drives the demand for security measures that seamlessly align with agile methodologies.

Regulatory Compliance and Data Privacy: Stringent data protection regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA) and industry-specific compliance mandates require organizations to ensure the security of applications that handle sensitive data. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties, driving the need for robust application security measures.

Growing Awareness of Application Vulnerabilities: As more organizations recognize the potential risks associated with application vulnerabilities, they are investing in proactive security measures to prevent data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage.

Complexity of Applications: Modern applications are intricate, comprising diverse components and third-party integrations. Ensuring comprehensive security across this complexity is a dynamic challenge that drives innovation in application security solutions.

Focus on Secure Coding Practices: Organizations are placing greater emphasis on secure coding practices and training developers to write code that is inherently secure. This dynamic promotes a proactive approach to preventing vulnerabilities.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are being leveraged to enhance application security by detecting and mitigating threats in real time, providing advanced threat intelligence, and automating security processes.

Evolving Cyberattack Tactics: Cybercriminals are constantly innovating their attack methods, necessitating continuous advancements in application security solutions to counteract evolving threats.

Cloud Security and Containerization: The migration of applications to cloud environments and the adoption of containerization require specialized security measures tailored to protect applications in these dynamic and distributed architectures.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 11.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Solution, Services, Testing Type, Deployment, Organization Size, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Application Security Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Remote Work and Digital Transformation: The sudden shift to remote work and increased reliance on digital platforms during the pandemic created new avenues for cyber threats. Organizations accelerated their digital transformation efforts, deploying new applications and expanding existing ones, leading to heightened demand for application security solutions.

Heightened Cybersecurity Concerns: The rapid adoption of remote work and increased online activity created a larger attack surface for cybercriminals. Organizations faced elevated risks of application vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, necessitating robust application security measures.

Focus on Business Continuity: Ensuring business continuity became a priority during the pandemic. Organizations needed to secure their applications to prevent disruptions, protect sensitive data, and maintain operational efficiency in a remote work environment.

Increased Vulnerabilities: The urgency to deploy new applications quickly, often with limited testing, raised concerns about the introduction of vulnerabilities. Attackers exploited these vulnerabilities, leading to an increased emphasis on rigorous application security testing.

Phishing and Social Engineering: Cybercriminals exploited the pandemic through phishing attacks and social engineering tactics that targeted vulnerabilities in applications. This highlighted the need for effective security measures to counteract such threats.

Supply Chain Risks: Organizations relying on third-party applications and services faced supply chain risks as vulnerabilities in these components could lead to compromises. This underscored the importance of comprehensive application security, including third-party assessments.

Remote Application Vulnerabilities: The use of personal devices and networks for work introduced new security challenges. Remote applications needed enhanced security to mitigate risks associated with unsecured endpoints.

Evolving Regulatory Landscape: Despite the pandemic, regulatory requirements for data protection and privacy remained in effect. Organizations were compelled to ensure compliance even as they adapted to remote work and changes in their application landscape.

Demand for Cloud-Based Security: As cloud adoption increased to support remote work and digital transformation, there was a surge in demand for cloud-based application security solutions to protect applications in distributed environments.

Opportunities for Innovation: The pandemic prompted innovation in application security solutions, with a focus on real-time threat detection, remote security assessments, and advanced analytics to address evolving cyber risks.

List of the prominent players in the Application Security Market:

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Qualys Inc.

WhiteHat Security Inc.

Veracode

Others

Browse the full “Application Security Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), By Services (Managed, Professional), By Testing Type (Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Organization Size (Small and medium enterprise, Large enterprise), By End-User (BFSI, Government and defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/application-security-market/

Application Security Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America holds a prominent position in the Application Security market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, large-scale software development activities, and high awareness of cybersecurity. The region’s stringent data protection regulations and the presence of numerous tech giants contribute to the adoption of robust application security solutions.

Europe: Europe follows North America in the Application Security market, driven by a mature IT landscape, emphasis on data privacy and compliance (GDPR), and the presence of key industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The region’s focus on secure software development practices adds to the demand for application security solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the Application Security market due to the expanding technology adoption, the rising number of software development initiatives, and the emergence of tech-savvy economies. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving market growth, with increasing cybersecurity concerns and regulatory initiatives.

Latin America: Latin America is gradually recognizing the importance of application security as organizations adopt digital solutions and face growing cyber threats. The region’s focus on improving cybersecurity infrastructure and regulations contributes to the adoption of application security measures.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are experiencing increased adoption of application security solutions driven by a growing need to protect digital assets, expanding digital transformation efforts, and the rising use of mobile applications. The region’s focus on enhancing cybersecurity capabilities further drives the market

The Application Security Market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

By Services

Managed

Professional

By Testing type

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Small and medium enterprise

Large enterprise

By End-User

BFSI

Government and defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

