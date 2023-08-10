Mobility City Holdings Announces the Grand Opening of Six New Locations Helping People Improve Their Quality of Life
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Diane and Vincent Baratta's franchise network is now in Gwinnett County GA, Orange County CA, Hilton Head SC, Montgomery County PA, Southfield MI, Richmond VA.BOCA RATON, FL, US, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., founders Diane and Vincent Baratta are excited to announce the grand opening of six new Mobility City locations. Mobility City is the premier retail network in $6 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs. The franchise network is dedicated to helping people improve their quality of life through increased mobility. The Barattas' new franchise locations are in Gwinnett County GA, Orange County CA, Hilton Head SC, Montgomery County PA, Southfield MI, Palm Beach Gardens FL, and Richmond VA.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to even more people," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City holdings, Inc.. "Mobility City is all about helping people live their best lives, and we are so proud to be able to do that in five new communities."
Each Mobility City locations operates from a showroom focused on mobility equipment sales, rentals and repairs. For persons with disabilities that prevent them from going to the showroom, trained and vetted technicians can bring services to customers at home or in facilities helping people solve their mobility issues.
"We are committed to helping as many people as possible remain independent and live their lives to the fullest," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.. "These six new locations will allow us to reach even more people and help them improve their quality of life," added Vincent.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City's in almost 50 locations in 39 of the largest communities in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including power chairs, mobility scooters, stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, and collator walkers.
With over 39 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Mobility City Holdings Inc. is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and experience by identifying the correct product for their needs, and delivering the highest quality products and services.
Additional franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country.
