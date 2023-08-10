TELF AG Releases an Update on Stainless Steel Prices

TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, STS Market

TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, STS Market 1

TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, STS Market 3

TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, STS Market 4

TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, STS Market 5

Stainless Steel Market Witnesses Remarkable Surge Driven by Chinese Government Stimulus, Reports TELF AG

An upswing in China's STS prices on Wednesday, July 26, was attributed to the country's central government's comprehensive stimulus policies.”
— TELF AG
LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, an international physical commodities trader, has released an article shedding light on the recent surge in stainless steel (STS) prices within the Chinese market. The report highlights the correlation between the Chinese government's stimulus policies and the rapid increase in STS prices, capturing the attention of global market players.

According to TELF AG, an upswing in China's STS prices on Wednesday, July 26, was attributed to the country's central government's comprehensive stimulus policies. The guidelines, as disclosed by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), are strategically designed to support the recovery of private companies across various crucial aspects, including financing, legal frameworks, and leadership development.

In line with TELF AG's observations, the STS cold-rolled coil 2mm grade 304 export, fob China, recorded a substantial increase, surging to $2,220-2,300 per tonne on July 26. This marked a significant jump from the preceding valuation of $2,130-2,160 per tonne on July 19. Similarly, stainless hot-rolled coil grade 304 export, fob China, demonstrated an impressive climb to $2,150-2,220 per tonne on July 26, compared to the earlier range of $2,030-2,050 per tonne on July 19.

Despite the price surge, TELF AG states that demand from other countries and regions has remained relatively muted. The global response suggests a cautious optimism among international buyers, who assess the sustainability of the price increase triggered by the Chinese government's stimulus policies.

TELF AG's article explores the intricate interplay between government policy and economic variables, illustrating the profound influence of strategic actions on market dynamics. As the stainless steel market continues to evolve, this development highlights the multifaceted nature of economic impacts on industries.

About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a well-established international physical commodities trader with three decades of industry experience. The company operates globally in Lugano, Switzerland, and offers comprehensive solutions to commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG collaborates closely with producers to provide tailored marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, allowing suppliers to concentrate on core activities while accessing expansive markets.

TELF AG's customer-centric approach fosters long-term partnerships by delivering customized solutions for each producer. Their operational excellence and reliability have earned them recognition from consumers across the globe.

Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

TELF AG Ferroalloys Composition Production and Future Growth - Stanislav Kondrashov

You just read:

TELF AG Releases an Update on Stainless Steel Prices

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
Company/Organization
TELF AG
Via Sorengo 1
Lugano, 6900
Switzerland
+41 79 870 90 32
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Telf AG TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be. Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

TELF AG Media Page

More From This Author
TELF AG Explores Strategies for Responsible Sourcing in Global Commodities Trade in Publication
TELF AG Releases an Update on Stainless Steel Prices
TELF AG Discusses the Crucial Role of Efficient Financing Solutions for Suppliers in Global Trade in Its Article
View All Stories From This Author