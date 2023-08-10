Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Worth Around USD 1,17,100 Million by 2032

The global cell and gene therapy market was estimated at USD 14,200 million in 2022 and is predicted to be worth around USD 1,17,100 million by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2032.

Oncology Accounts for the Most Active Therapeutic Segment Through All the Stages of Development.

The cell and gene therapy market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry that involves the use of cellular and genetic materials to treat various diseases and medical conditions. Cell therapy involves the transplantation or administration of live cells into a patient's body to restore or improve cellular function, while gene therapy involves the introduction or alteration of genetic material to treat genetic disorders or modify the function of cells.

Cell and gene therapies have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of diseases. They can be used for conditions such as cancer, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, among others. This broad applicability enhances the market's growth potential.

Oncology continued to be the most active therapeutic area of research across all stages of development, including preclinical through preregistration. In the field of gene and cell therapy, there were more than 1,300 candidates reported in development specifically for oncology in 2021. This highlights the significant focus and investment in developing innovative therapies to address cancer and improve patient outcomes.

Collaborations, Acquisition, and Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy are Paving the Market Growth

Collaborations, acquisitions, and investments play a crucial role in driving advancements and commercialization in the field of cell and gene therapy. The complex nature of these therapies requires multidisciplinary expertise and substantial financial resources, making strategic partnerships and investments essential for success. Here, we will explore the significance of collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in accelerating progress in the cell and gene therapy sector. For instance, in May 2021, Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks formed a collaboration in the field of gene therapy. Their goal was to revolutionize the manufacturing process of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors, aiming to set a new industry standard.

Collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, academic institutions, and research organizations are common in the cell and gene therapy space. These collaborations bring together complementary expertise, resources, and technologies to tackle the challenges associated with the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

Strategic acquisitions are another means by which companies expand their capabilities and enhance their position in the cell and gene therapy market. Established pharmaceutical companies often acquire smaller biotech firms with promising pipelines or novel technologies. These acquisitions provide access to innovative therapies and specialized expertise, allowing larger companies to strengthen their product portfolio and accelerate the development and commercialization of new treatments.

Acquisitions in Cell & Gene Therapies in Q2 2021

Acquisitions Potential Deal Value (USD) Sanofi Acquires Tidal Therapeutics 47,00,00,000 SparingVision Acquires GAMUT Therapeutics Undisclosed Athenex Acquires Kuur Therapeutics to Expand Cell Therapy Development with Off-the-Shelf Engineered CAR- NKT Platform 18,50,00,000 Charles River Laboratories to Acquire Vigene Biosciences to Enhance Gene Therapy Capabilities 35,00,00,000



Auris Medical Acquires RNA Therapeutics Company Trasir, Changes Name and Strategic Focus Undisclosed Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Novellus Therapeutics 12,50,00,000



Avalon GloboCare to Acquire SenlangBio in All Stock Transaction Undisclosed uniQure to Acquire Corlieve Therapeutics and Advance its Gene Therapy Program to Treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy 29,83,00,000 Scopus BioPharma Expands Immunotherapy Pipeline with Acquisition of Olimmune Undisclosed Danaher Pays $9.6B for Aldevron, Manufacturer of High-Quality Plasmid DNA, mRNA, and Proteins 9,60,00,00,000





In recent years, there has been a surge in partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in the cell and gene therapy space. Major pharmaceutical companies have been actively engaging in collaborations with biotech firms, academic institutions, and research organizations to gain access to promising technologies and therapies.

Role of Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Clinical trials play a vital role in the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. These trials are essential for assessing the safety and efficacy of these innovative treatments, gathering evidence for regulatory approvals, and establishing their value in clinical practice. Here, we will explore the significant role of clinical trials in the cell and gene therapy market. In the comparison between 2020 and 2021, there was a notable rise in the number of therapies in preclinical development. In 2020, there were 911 therapies in preclinical studies, while in 2021, the number increased to 1,223 therapies. This indicates significant growth and focus on preclinical research and development in the field.

Clinical trials are designed to evaluate the safety profile of cell and gene therapies in human subjects. These trials follow rigorous protocols and monitoring procedures to identify any potential adverse effects or complications associated with the treatment. Safety data collected from clinical trials help researchers and regulatory authorities make informed decisions about the risks and benefits of these therapies. Clinical trials also assess the effectiveness of cell and gene therapies in treating specific diseases or conditions. As of May 2021, there were around 1,745 therapies in various stages of development, ranging from preclinical to preregistration. These trials measure various endpoints, such as improvements in patient outcomes, reduction in symptoms, or disease progression. Efficacy data generated from well-designed and controlled clinical trials are crucial for demonstrating the therapeutic benefits of these treatments.



Clinical trials focus on addressing unmet medical needs and providing innovative solutions for patients who have limited treatment options. By demonstrating the efficacy of cell and gene therapies in challenging diseases or conditions, clinical trials generate interest and demand for these treatments. This drives market growth by creating new opportunities to meet the needs of patients who were previously underserved. Clinical trials are instrumental in driving market growth in the field of cell and gene therapy. They provide evidence of safety, efficacy, and economic value, support regulatory approvals, and facilitate market access and reimbursement. Clinical trials also foster collaboration, expand the indications for these therapies, and address unmet medical needs. With the continued advancement of clinical trial programs, the cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

FDA Approved Cell and Gene Therapies as of December 2022

Name Approval Year Type Manufacturer ADSTILADRIN 2022 Adenovirus Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S CARVYKTI 2022 Cell (autologous, modified) Janssen Biotech, Inc. HEMGENIX 2022 AAV5 CSL Behring LLC, UniQure SKYSONA 2022 Cell (autologous, modified) bluebird bio, Inc. ZYNTEGLO 2022 Cell (autologous, modified) bluebird bio, Inc. ABECMA 2021 Cell (autologous, modified) Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BREYANZI 2021 Cell (autologous, modified) Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RETHYMIC 2021 Cell (allogeneic) Enzyvant Therapeutics GmbH STRATAGRAFT 2021 Cell (allogeneic) Stratatech Corporation TECARTUS 2020 Cell (autologous, modified) Kite Pharma, Inc. ZOLGENSMA 2019 AAV9 Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc. HPC, Cord Blood -

MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank 2018 Cell (allogeneic) MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank KYMRIAH 2017 Cell (autologous, modified) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation LUXTURNA 2017 AAV2 Spark Therapeutics, Inc. YESCARTA 2017 Cell (autologous, modified) Kite Pharma, Inc. CLEVECORD 2016 Cell (allogeneic) Cleveland Cord Blood Center HPC, Cord Blood - LifeSouth 2016 Cell (allogeneic) LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc. HPC, Cord Blood - Bloodworks 2016 Cell (allogeneic) Bloodworks MACI 2016 Cell (autologous, expanded) Vericel Corp. IMLYGIC 2015 HSV-1 BioVex, Inc., a subsidiary of Amgen Inc. ALLOCORD 2013 Cell (allogeneic) SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center DUCORD 2012 Cell (allogeneic) Duke University School of Medicine GINTUIT 2012 Cell (allogeneic) Organogenesis Inc. HPC, Cord Blood 2012 Cell (allogeneic) Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank HEMACORD 2011 Cell (allogeneic) New York Blood Center LAVIV 2011 Cell (autologous, expanded) Fibrocell Technologies PROVENGE 2011 Cell (autologous, activated/expanded) Dendreon Corp.

Geographical Landscape of the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

The North America region holds a prominent position in the global cell and gene therapy market. With its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory framework, and significant investments in research and development, North America has become a hub for innovation and commercialization in this field.

The cell and gene therapy market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. These conditions have created a demand for personalized and effective treatment options. Cell and gene therapies have emerged as promising solutions, addressing the root causes of these diseases and offering new possibilities for treatment and management.

The presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in North America further strengthens the market. These companies have been at the forefront of research and development in cell and gene therapies, investing heavily in clinical trials and infrastructure. Their expertise, combined with collaborations with academic institutions and research organizations, has accelerated the translation of scientific discoveries into commercial products. The regulatory landscape in North America has also been supportive of the cell and gene therapy market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established expedited regulatory pathways, such as the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and the Fast Track designation, to facilitate the development and approval of promising therapies.

The United States, in particular, dominates the cell and gene therapy market in North America. The country has a well-established biotechnology sector, a favorable regulatory environment, and a large patient population, making it an attractive market for cell and gene therapy companies. Several key players in the field are headquartered in the United States, driving innovation and market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market for cell and gene therapy. With its large and diverse population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the region offers significant opportunities for the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

Several countries in the Asia Pacific region have shown strong commitment to advancing cell and gene therapies through supportive regulatory frameworks and government initiatives. For example, Japan has implemented the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine, which aims to accelerate the approval process for regenerative medicine products. China has also made significant investments in the field, launching the Made in China 2025 initiative to promote the development of innovative therapies.

Strengths:

Many market players have extensive expertise in cell and gene therapy research and development, allowing them to innovate and develop novel therapies.

Market players with experience in conducting clinical trials have an advantage in generating valuable data and advancing their therapies through the regulatory process.

Collaborations with academic institutions, research organizations, and other industry players enable access to expertise, resources, and patient populations, fostering innovation and growth.



Weaknesses:

Developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies is a costly endeavor, requiring significant investment in research, clinical trials, manufacturing, and infrastructure. This can pose financial challenges for smaller companies.

The production of cell and gene therapies often involves complex manufacturing processes, which can be time-consuming and expensive. Scaling up production to meet the growing demand can be a challenge for some market players.

The cell and gene therapy field is subject to stringent regulatory requirements to ensure safety and efficacy. Navigating the regulatory landscape and obtaining approvals can be a time-consuming and complex process, delaying market entry.



Opportunities:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders creates a significant market opportunity for cell and gene therapies.

Market players can explore the potential of cell and gene therapies in addressing a broader range of diseases and conditions, expanding their market reach.

Advances in gene editing technologies, manufacturing processes, and delivery systems provide opportunities for innovation and improved therapeutic outcomes.

Expanding into emerging markets with unmet medical needs can open up new growth opportunities for market players.

Threats:

The cell and gene therapy market is becoming increasingly competitive, with the entry of new players and established pharmaceutical companies diversifying their portfolios.

Meeting regulatory requirements and securing reimbursement can be challenging, especially in different regions with varying regulations and healthcare systems.

Any adverse events or safety issues related to cell and gene therapies can have a significant impact on market perception and regulatory scrutiny.

The use of genetic modification and the potential long-term effects of cell and gene therapies raise ethical and social concerns that may impact public acceptance and market adoption.

Role of Innovative Therapies in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Innovative therapies play a crucial role in the growth of the cell and gene therapy market. These therapies offer novel approaches to treating diseases and conditions by harnessing the power of cells and genes.

Innovative cell and gene therapies have the potential to address unmet medical needs for a wide range of diseases and conditions. They provide new treatment options for patients who have limited or no effective therapies available. By targeting diseases at the cellular and genetic levels, these therapies offer the potential for improved outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Cell and gene therapies have the ability to deliver personalized medicine approaches. They can be tailored to individual patients based on their genetic profile, disease characteristics, or other specific factors. Personalized therapies have the potential to be more targeted and effective, leading to better treatment outcomes. This shift towards personalized medicine is a significant driver for market growth. Innovative cell and gene therapies have shown promising results in the treatment of various types of cancers. For example, CAR-T cell therapies have demonstrated remarkable success in certain forms of leukemia and lymphoma. These therapies involve modifying a patient's own immune cells to recognize and target cancer cells. Their potential to achieve long-lasting remission and even cure in some cases has revolutionized cancer treatment and contributed to market growth.

Innovations in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have opened up new possibilities for the treatment of genetic disorders. These technologies allow precise modification of genes, offering potential solutions for inherited diseases with a genetic component. Gene editing can correct genetic defects, restore normal gene function, or enhance therapeutic outcomes. The development and application of gene editing technologies have propelled the growth of the cell and gene therapy market. Regulatory agencies have recognized the potential of cell and gene therapies and have implemented expedited pathways to facilitate their development and approval. This regulatory support has encouraged investment in research and development, leading to the emergence of innovative therapies. Regulatory frameworks that prioritize patient safety while expediting the approval process have contributed to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The cell and gene therapy market has experienced remarkable growth and progress in recent years, holding immense potential for transforming healthcare with personalized and targeted therapies. Several key players dominate the competitive landscape in this field. To gain a larger share of the market, players are using strategies like investments, alliances, acquisitions, and mergers.

Some of the major market players in the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Helixmith Co. Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

Cell Therapy

Stem Cells T Cells Dendritic Cells NK Cells Tumor Cells

Gene Therapy



By Therapeutic class

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Rare Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Ophthalmology

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders



By Delivery Method

In Vivo

Ex vivo

By End-Users

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



