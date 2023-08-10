Elton Ilirjani – International Model, Activist Opens Costa Rica Fashion Week
Wearing a spectacular creation by young designer, Tami Quesada, Elton opened the show for the National Learning Institute (INA)
The CRFW, designers and people of Costa Rica were so welcoming, it feels very special to have been invited and to be at fashion week at a time when it is raising the key questions of sustainability”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All eyes were on Costa Rica Fashion week and its star model, philanthropist Elton Ilirjani who opened the show held at the Antigua Aduana. Wearing a spectacular creation by young designer, Tami Quesada, Elton opened the show for the National Learning Institute (INA) demonstrating characteristic poise and grace.
— Elton Ilirjani
“The CRFW, the designers and people of Costa Rica were so welcoming – it feels very special to have been invited and to be at fashion week at a time when it is raising the key questions of sustainability and the future. My experience energized me to look forward to New York Fashion Week this September” says Ilirjani.
Elton, who has made headlines for his activism regarding the importance of genderless modelling, is actively working in the community to help promote a genderless movement in fashion industry - Looking to invest and build a healthy agenda on the topic of equality.
Costa Rica Fashion Week 2023, Under the slogan, “Forever Green” - a reference to it being the first Latin American fashion event focused on sustainable fashion and sustainability with the Planta mi árbol or Plant my Tree Foundation. Costa Rica Fashion Show seeks to provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their talents on a larger stage. For more details regarding Costa Rica Fashion Week please visit: https://crfw.cr
Photo credits: Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW)
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
