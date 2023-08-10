Elton Ilirjani – International Model, Activist Opens Costa Rica Fashion Week

Elton Ilirjani opening Costa Rica Fashion (Photo credit: Costa Rica Fashion Week) Elton Ilirjani Costa Rica Fashion Week (Photo credit: Costa Rica Fashion Week) Elton Ilirjani (photo credit: Costa Rica Fashion Week) Elton Ilirjani (photo credit: Costa Rica Fashion Week) Costa Rica Fashion Week Logo

Wearing a spectacular creation by young designer, Tami Quesada, Elton opened the show for the National Learning Institute (INA)

The CRFW, designers and people of Costa Rica were so welcoming, it feels very special to have been invited and to be at fashion week at a time when it is raising the key questions of sustainability” — Elton Ilirjani