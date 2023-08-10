Bipartisan Budget Follows Through on Governor Shapiro’s Promise to Make Pennsylvania a Leader in Economic Development, Innovation, and Job Creation

Commonsense budget provides funding to make the Commonwealth more competitive in attracting and growing businesses

Harrisburg, PA – The 2023-2024 bipartisan budget, signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro, accelerates the work being done by the Shapiro Administration and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) by making bold new investments to support Pennsylvania businesses, communities, and residents.

“This budget is a crucial investment in Pennsylvania’s economy and lets us be more aggressive in attracting and retaining businesses and strengthening our communities,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Economic prosperity requires more than just business expansion and development – this spending plan also invests in building a skilled workforce and vibrant communities. Pennsylvania is open for business and on its way to becoming an economic powerhouse.”

“My Administration is moving at the speed of business, and we’re helping companies make transformational investments that are bringing good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania and positioning us to be a leader in innovation and economic development,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m thrilled that the Commonwealth won this advanced manufacturing project over other states and am pleased to welcome Corrugated Partners Group to Franklin County. Investments like this one support Pennsylvania’s economy by creating good-paying jobs that support our local communities – and we will continue to compete aggressively for great projects like this one as we send the clear message to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $700 million in transformational investments for Pennsylvania communities, positioning the Commonwealth to be a leader in innovation and economic development. Building on these investments, the Shapiro budget devotes $481M to DCED for improving Pennsylvania’s economic future, including a $20 million investment in historically disadvantaged economic efforts: small minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses in the Commonwealth.

“To remain competitive on a global stage, Pennsylvania has to invest in its economic strengths and support the growth of small and diverse businesses across the state,” said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “The 2023-24 budget provides increased funding for key programs at the Department of Community and Economic Development, which marks an important step towards scaling our assets in innovation, investing in diverse businesses, and spurring job creation. We hope to build on this momentum through subsequent state budgets to firmly establish Pennsylvania as an inclusive economic leader.”

To grow Pennsylvania’s economy so that it works for everyone, Governor Shapiro’s budget makes additional investments at DCED, including:

$13 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale by increasing our incentive leverage to attract and retain businesses and train our workers;

to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale by increasing our incentive leverage to attract and retain businesses and train our workers; $1 million increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program , which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth;

, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth; $1.25 million increase for the Strategic Management Planning Program to equip communities with successful long-term financial management strategies and avoid financial distress;

to equip communities with successful long-term financial management strategies and avoid financial distress; $1.45 million increase for the Municipal Assistance Program to help communities with the costs of municipal services, planning, and land use strategies; and

to help communities with the costs of municipal services, planning, and land use strategies; and $3 million to the Foundations in Industry Program for pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships.

The strong support for Pennsylvania’s communities is drawing praise from municipal leaders.

“The League is enthusiastically supportive of the Commonwealth’s increased investment in the Municipal Assistance Program,” said John Brenner, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League. “The Governor and the General Assembly are sending a positive message to our local government leaders that additional tools and resources from the state are on the way. Cities, boroughs, and townships of all sizes will benefit from this wise investment in helping municipal officials improve operations and services to their citizens. It’s a good move for the entire Commonwealth.

For more information on the investments made in this commonsense, bipartisan budget, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2023 Budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes

# # #