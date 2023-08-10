U.S. Venture Open Raises Impressive $4,812,582 to End Poverty

The largest one-day charity event aims to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin

Appleton, Wis., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th annual U.S. Venture Open raised $4,812,582 to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. The nation’s largest one-day charity event brought in 1,200 attendees and 950 golfers who joined guest of honor, Charlize Theron.

The U.S. Venture Open has drawn hundreds of partners, golfers, and volunteers on the second Wednesday of August for nearly four decades. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $60 million and granted $50 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. Grants totaling $3.35 million impacted 206 organizations collaborating to end poverty in the Green Bay, Fox Valley, and Oshkosh regions.

“Being able to host the U.S. Venture Open and continuing to make a difference in our community year after year is incredible,” says Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement at U.S. Venture. “We’re so grateful for the long-time support we receive from our partners and the dedication from our team members for our community.”

This year, dinner guests were joined by Charlize Theron, Academy Award-winning actor, United Nations Messenger of Peace, and philanthropist. Theron established the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa. The dinner reception was once again held at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown where Charlize was interviewed by Emmy-winning TV personality, chef, writer and social justice advocate, Andrew Zimmern. Theron spoke about her family, acting accomplishments, and her passion for philanthropy leading to her CTAOP Foundation and work.

In 2007, J. J. Keller Foundation announced its intention to match grants up to $800,000 annually, and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership was formed. They have since added $11.6 million to grant making. Inspired by J. J. Keller Foundation’s investment, Oshkosh Corporation is a lead partner through a $250,000 contribution as well as ThedaCare and Thrivent Foundation at $200,000.

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event support the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. Basic Needs Giving Partnership supports the people and places advancing equity and economic well-being for everyone in Northeast Wisconsin through collaborative grants and advocacy. The U.S. Venture Open started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,200 attendees representing more than 709 partners who golf at regional courses to raise money for programs that help end poverty. To donate and/or register to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The vision of the Basic Needs Giving Partnership is to build thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin by building on the impactful grantmaking and becoming a central hub for regional collaboration, advocacy, strategic communications, and creating places and spaces for advancing learning and the voice of those we serve. The funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open from generous corporations, family foundations, and individuals are granted to support nonprofits who collaborate and address root causes of poverty with a focus on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, and equity.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of

renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy™, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)

CTAOP advances and invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all. CTAOP’s approach supports community-based organizations (Program Partners) by providing funding, strengthening capacity, and bringing awareness to their work. This helps ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential and have the knowledge, tools, and skills to keep themselves healthy and safe. In addition, CTAOP’s Youth Leaders Scholarship program provides young leaders in South Africa with full scholarships for their tertiary journey.

CTAOP was created in 2007 by actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, with the hope of making a difference for youth in her home country of South Africa. To learn more visit www.charlizeafricaoutreach.org and follow @CTAOP on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

