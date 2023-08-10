Submit Release
Freddie Mac Discloses Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted the results of its 2023 stress test for the severely adverse scenario conducted under the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available at https://www.freddiemac.com/investors/resources.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

