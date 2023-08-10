Spod Lithium Corp. to Commence Exploration Program on Quebec Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOD LITHIUM CORP. (“SPOD” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) is pleased to announce that due to improving conditions surrounding the Company’s properties in the James Bay region of Quebec, the Company’s long awaited 2023 exploration program scheduled on the Company’s Megali and Lithium Grande 4 properties will commence immediately.



Exploration crews arrived at the Mirage Adventure camp on the 9th of August and Exploration activities will begin today, August 10th. Spod Lithium has contracted Quebec based Explo-Logik Inc., a fully turnkey exploration company founded in 2007 by Guy Girard.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

The exploration work will consist primarily of prospecting and rock sampling over both properties. The Megali property consists of 78 mineral claims covering a total area of 3,996.67 hectares (40 square kilometers) and the Lithium Grande 4 project consists of 41 mining claims covering 2,100 hectares (21 km2). Both the Megali and Lithium Grande 4 projects are adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette property which was recently deemed the largest Lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas (ref). The Spod lands are located less than 2.7 km south-south-east (Megali) and less than 2.0 km south (Lithium Grande 4) from Patriot's Corvette lithium project.





Chris Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Spod Lithium Corp, commented: “We are very excited to get back to work in the mineral rich prolific James Bay area of Quebec, and I would particularly like to thank the unprecedented efforts of all those involved in fighting and containing the wildfires encompassing Quebec and Canada.”

Qualified person

Martin Demers P.Geo., a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Quebec and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Reference: https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-announces-the-largest-lithium-pegmatite-resource-in-the-americas-at-cv5-corvette-property-quebec-canada/

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals. The Company’s flagship assets are its Lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec and the Nipigon and Niemi region of Ontario, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com or by telephone at 604-721-3000.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chris Cooper

Chief Executive Officer

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc6110c-6ed9-4abb-8c6b-92e776c27f3c