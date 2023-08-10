Fortune 1000 Company Awards IZEA Significant Contract

Managed Services Campaigns Will Aim to Drive Awareness, App Downloads

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, announced it has been awarded a mid-six-figure contract with a Fortune 1000 internet and technology company, a new client. IZEA’s Managed Services team will execute an influencer marketing campaign to drive brand awareness and encourage app downloads.



“Influencer marketing is incredibly effective at driving consumer engagement, awareness, and action,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and CEO. “Our research shows that half of U.S. consumers have purchased a product after seeing it used by a social media influencer, and we are excited to partner with this new customer to help drive downloads and subscriptions. We are seeing an increase in customers seeking bottom-of-the-funnel consumer actions and IZEA Flex gives us the ability to track through multiple types of conversion.

“Our new opportunity pipeline in Q2 was up 49% year-over-year, with May setting an all-time record for the creation of new business opportunities,” continued Murphy. “We are starting to see these opportunities materialize into closed business in Q3 with expansion into new accounts, many of which are making larger commitments in their first program with us.”

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," “resulting in,” "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

Matt Gray IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com