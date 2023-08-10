Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 10, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 9, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 8,000 certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell Shares”). In this case, the ratio is 1:1 and accordingly 8,000 certificates represent 8,000 Shell Shares.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Bram
Last Name(s) Schot
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets
Identification Code NL0009558519
Nature of the transaction Disposal
Currency EUR
Price €22.34 (average – breakdown below)
Volume 8000
Total €178,751.00
Aggregated information

 
Trade 1 Trade 2
Volume 5000 Volume 3000
Price €22.345 Price €22.342
Total €111,725.00 Total €67,026.00
Date of transaction August 9, 2023
Place of transaction Euronext

