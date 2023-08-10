Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 10, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 9, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 8,000 certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell Shares”). In this case, the ratio is 1:1 and accordingly 8,000 certificates represent 8,000 Shell Shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Bram Last Name(s) Schot 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets Identification Code NL0009558519 Nature of the transaction Disposal Currency EUR Price €22.34 (average – breakdown below) Volume 8000 Total €178,751.00 Aggregated information



Trade 1 Trade 2 Volume 5000 Volume 3000 Price €22.345 Price €22.342 Total €111,725.00 Total €67,026.00 Date of transaction August 9, 2023 Place of transaction Euronext

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.