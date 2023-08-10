Working Group Two to be acquired by Cisco

Fornebu, 10 August 2023 – Telenor announces that all shares in software company Working Group Two will be acquired by the global communications technology company Cisco.

Telenor sells its 44.6 per cent share of Working Group Two, in a transaction where Cisco will acquire all shares in the company for an enterprise value of 150 million USD. Working Group Two will be incorporated fully into Cisco.

Working Group Two started as a development project in Telenor before it was spun out with Telenor as a cornerstone investor in 2017 along with Digital Alpha, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm. The company, which offers mobile operators a cloud-based core network platform designed to radically increase product innovation and reduce time to the market, has since grown from around 5 to more than 90 employees with a global customer base in Europe, North America, and Asia.

“Working Group Two is a Telenor innovation and a Norwegian technology success story that we are proud of being part of. Telenor and Cisco partnered on the launch of the company and have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration on many areas over the past few years. Cisco is an excellent future home for Working Group Two with a shared vision for how the industry should evolve. This transaction represents another milestone on our strategy of realising value in the Telenor Amp portfolio”, says EVP and head of Telenor Amp, Dan Ouchterlony.

Media contact:

David Fidjeland | Director Media Relations, Telenor Group