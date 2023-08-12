Johnny James Dr J's Smooth Jazz EP "How Deep Is Your Love" Shows Promise To Be The Breakout Jazz Release Of The Century

Legendary saxophonist and music icon Johnny James Dr J has released his new EP, "How Deep Is Your Love," which is being well-received by critics and music enthusiasts alike. Johnny James Dr J has traveled the world performing to sold out venues with his brand of soulful smooth Jazz Over the past four decades Dr J has been a major contributor to modern music and has helped define what quality music is for generations to come.

Johnny James Dr J assembled a dream team of the greatest musicians in the industry to produce a project that's already creating a buzz on several continents.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Smooth Jazz is a musical genre that has long since anchored itself in the music industry as an undeniably relevant and powerful medium that spans across all demographics. With lush, harmonious vocals; laid back grooves that anyone could dance to, or at least tap their foot or snap their fingers to; and world-class musicians who showcase their instrumental skills, this facet of the industry has enjoyed widespread appeal across the globe.Whether its the clean, shimmering musical flow of a legendary guitarist, or the skillfully crafted melodies and silky masterful riffs of a world-class saxophonist, the Smooth Jazz genre is cross-culturally distinct and diverse enough to please the musical palettes of everyone. And with the impact instrumentalists have felt from the influence of Jazz Fusion, it's not uncommon to hear elements of Hip Hop and Rap in Smooth Jazz circles now.The phenomenal new release of “How Deep Is Your Love,” the smoking hot EP from world-renowned Smooth Jazz extraordinaire, Johnny James Dr J, provides all of these things and then some. Dr J has once again created a sound that rises above an ocean of great artists, and reaffirms his position as one of the greatest who’s ever done it! Click on "IT'S DEEP" now to get your copy of this outstanding new recording!The fact that Johnny James Dr J can put all of these diverse elements together and present a superior recording that is both cohesive and seamless is a feat in and of itself. But centering it around a 70’s classic… reintroducing yesterday’s monster hit song back into today’s cutting-edge music industry relevance…is yet another feather in Dr J’s cap. This recording is musically thoughtful and intrinsically inviting. “How Deep Is Your Love” is a must have for Jazz enthusiasts as well as lovers of all music."It's been quite some time that my organization has been this excited about an EP release," says Daniel Musgrove, founder and CEO of Musgrove Music Distribution . "To resurrect a song with such depth and global impact, and then re-insert it into the mainstream with such refreshing interpretations, is an amazing achievement on behalf of Mr. James. Musgrove Music Distribution is both delighted and honored for our involvement in this project."When asked why he chose “How Deep Is Your Love” to do a cover, Dr J had much to say. “First off, The Bee Gees is one of my favorite music groups from the 70’s. “How Deep Is Your Love” is my all-time favorite song by them, and in my opinion…one of the trio’s most beautiful ballads ever recorded. And hey…how powerful is it to ask that question to someone who you are in a serious relationship with: “How deep is your love?” It’s an incredible question to ask, and an amazing ballad to match.”In the 80’s, during Dr J’s tenure as a member of Epic Records’ Pop-Dance group Will To Power, the group achieved international notoriety with their Peter Frampton/Lynyrd Skynyrd medley “Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley.” This song was at the No. 1 spot for a week on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached No. 2 on the Billboard adult contemporary chart. In the UK, the song reached No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart. By the end of 1988, Will To Power’s self-titled album reached No. 68 on the Billboard 100 album chart. Over the next forty years, Dr J would travel the world as a solo artist, fronting his own bands and establishing his name in the music industry. In the interim, he has released multiple recordings which have received rave reviews and are highly acclaimed in the music industry.During his career, Dr J has connected with and befriended a Who’s Who of prominent, accomplished music industry giants, of which several of whom have lent their skills toward his recording projects over the years. We can see that the “How Deep Is Your Love” project is no exception. Jeff Lorber, a Grammy Award winning keyboardist, plays keys on the project; Lorber has worked with industry legends such as Dave Koz, Eric Benet, and Herb Alpert to name a few; and Lorber is also credited for introducing saxophonist Kenny G to the mainstream. Darryl Tookes, who has done vocal work with the likes of Quincy Jones, David Foster, Sting, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Christina Aguilera (to name a few), performs vocals on the EP’s ‘Vocal Mix’ track. Chadwick Watkins is credited for his work on the EP’s “A W Remix,” and as an accomplished musician in his own right, he is credited with performing at Showtime At The Apollo; The White House; ‘America’s Got Talent’; BET’s 'Bobby Jones Gospel'; and he has also performed extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, and the Caribbean. And the late great legendary guitarist Chuck Loeb, who in his career received three Grammy Award nominations for his work in music, makes a posthumous appearance as a featured musician on this project.Dr J also features an original track called “Jizay” on the EP, as well as a remix of his previously released song, “Slippin.” In his own words, “I have a little something for everybody in this project. The people have been asking for more music for some time, and I’m more than happy to provide it to them. And there’s much more to come.”For more information about Johnny James Dr. J or his “How Deep Is Your Love" project, log on to www.johnnyjamesinc.com or follow him on Facebook and Instagram. For information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/

Johnny James Dr. J, "Jizay," music video from the Smooth Jazz EP, "How Deep Is Your Love," now available on most download and streaming sites