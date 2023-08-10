Chainstack Added Support for Scroll zkRollup, Base Blockchain, A ChatGPT Plugin, and New Developer Faucets

Singapore, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainstack , the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure, has announced a series of updates focusing on developer experience. It has implemented native support for Scroll , a zkEVM-based zkRollup on Ethereum that enables native compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools. Other improvements include the addition of support for Base, a Layer-2 blockchain backed by Coinbase, the release of the ChatGPT plugin, and the introduction of new developer Faucets.

Scroll is a zkRollup on Ethereum that is fully equivalent with Ethereum Virtual Machine. This breakthrough allows developers to effortlessly deploy any EVM-compatible smart contract on the Scroll network. While zkRollups have proven to be a powerful layer-2 scaling solution, they were previously application-specific, making it challenging to build fully-composable DApps within a zkRollup. However, with Scroll's utilization of zkEVM, ZKProofs can be generated for general EVM verification, facilitating easy migration of existing Ethereum applications to the Scroll platform.

Eugene Aseev, Founder and CTO of Chainstack, commented, "We are thrilled about Scroll and the boundless possibilities it enables for the Ethereum ecosystem. By offering native compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools, Scroll has taken a significant step towards making zkRollups more versatile and accessible. At Chainstack, we believe this integration will empower developers to build even more innovative and composable DApps, ultimately driving the adoption of blockchain technology".

Base Support

Chainstack has seamlessly integrated support for Base, a secure, cost-effective, and user-friendly Ethereum Layer-2 solution developed by Coinbase. With this integration, developers using Chainstack's platform can now build and scale applications on Base through nodes powered by enterprise-grade infrastructure. Base offers smooth integration with Coinbase products, easy fiat onramps, and powerful acquisition tools, enabling developers to cater to the 110 million+ verified users and access assets worth $130 billion on the Coinbase platform. Additionally, Base offers full EVM equivalence at a fraction of the cost and is committed to advancing the developer platform. Powered by Optimism's OP Stack, Base ranks among the most secure and scalable Ethereum Layer-2 solutions available.

ChatGPT Plugin

The Chainstack ChatGPT plugin offers a range of functionalities for interacting with different Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based blockchains. The API allows users to fetch the balance of a given account, obtain the base gas fee, call a specified method on a chosen protocol, or resolve an ENS name. It can also scrape Chainstack documentation for platform info and blockchain development. It can fetch information from various topics, including Ethereum development tools, general platform info, and blockchain development guides. The plugin is available for ChatGPT Pro users.

Faucets

Chainstack set up new developer Faucets for Ethereum test networks Goerli and Sepolia, as well as a Faucet for BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Faucets are the primary method of getting tokens required to pay for gas on developer networks. Because of the limited supply, developers are struggling to acquire enough tokens to the point they stop being free as they were supposed. Chainstack’s Faucets provide any developer with an Ethereum or BSC wallet to receive test tokens without registrations or promotion requirements.



About Chainstack

Chainstack is the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure. Chainstack offers fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally, and enables thousands of companies to cut down the time to market, costs, and risks associated with creating and scaling decentralized applications. Chainstack provides unified access to multi-chain node and data APIs, distributed compute and storage, identity management and security testing, and the ever-expanding list of services and tools to build amazing applications across all prominent Web3 protocols. Chainstack’s enterprise-grade platform has intuitive developer experience, battle-tested reliability, predictable pricing, and outstanding customer support. Chainstack is trusted by Polygon, 1inch, TheGraph, Chainlink, Trust Wallet, and others, and currently supports a fast-growing community of over 80,000 developers. For more information please visit https://chainstack.com/



