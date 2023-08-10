Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE Expands its Specialist Team

Regensburg, Bayern, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE law firm is delighted to announce the expansion of its team with the specialist lawyer for medical law, Gerald Tix. Since the beginning of his career in 2002, Gerald Tix has advised and represented injured parties in the areas of medical liability and liability as a result of medical malpractice. He also has many years of professional experience in the settlement of personal injuries resulting from traffic accidents and insurance law cases.

When handling cases, his focus is always on the quick and efficient enforcement of all possible claims for damages while ensuring that the interests of the clients were always a top priority. He not only speaks the “language” of the law firm’s clients but he also always communicates with doctors and insurance companies on an equal footing. Due to his many years of professional experience, Mr. Tix has built a close network of specialists and experts who provide him with the necessary medical “know-how” for his legal work.

Mr. Tix is a valued addition to the team and has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help clients receive the best legal representation they need. The law firm is now expanding its team to include some of the best specialist lawyers in the industry, and Mr. Tix is one of them. The team now comprises specialist lawyers for medical law and specialist lawyers for traffic law. The team is now well-equipped to provide impeccable legal services to its clientele.

About Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE

Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE is a trusted and reputable law firm in Germany that has provided impeccable legal representation for its clients for several years. The law firm continues to offer excellent legal services by empowering and expanding its team of lawyers to ensure that they can provide the best possible services for their clients. The law firm prides itself on honesty, transparency, great communication, and cost control for all of its clients.

Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE law firm offers services in:

Traffic law Insurance law Employment law Criminal law Personal injury law Medical liability law

When it comes to personal injury cases, specialist lawyers can help clients get compensation after their accidents and account for loss of earnings due to personal injuries. Clients can also benefit from the traffic law services that help them manage the consequences of traffic accidents and the legal ramifications of fines due to speeding or other traffic violations.

Insurance law services are also available and clients who struggle with insurance companies that don’t pay for legal protection, or private health insurance, or accident insurance can get the legal representation they need to fight their cases. Employers who need specialist lawyers to help them with their contracts, termination issues, and severance pay policies can get those services here as well. Clients can expect to receive high-quality services at reasonable prices and work with lawyers, who are honest and transparent about the entire process.

People seeking legal advice can easily get in touch with their team to find out what kind of legal representation they need for their cases. The team is highly responsive and is able to give them the guidance they need to navigate complicated cases. Once they have received a proper assessment and consultation with their team, they can rest assured that they will receive a call back from the team within 24 hours with a plan of action to support their case. In addition to this, the law firm is attentive to people’s economic situations, and they will give you the advice you need to understand how to keep an eye on your cost to ensure that you do not break the bank by dealing with your cases legally.

The lawyers are highly experienced in fighting for your rights and creating quick conflict resolution in the event of lawsuits or other forms of litigation. Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE law firm has offices in Munich and Regensburg, Germany. To learn more about how Dr. Meisl RECHTSANWÄLTE can help you and please visit their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dr-meisl-rechtsanwalte-expands-its-specialist-team/

Dr. Meisl Rechtsanwälte Dr. Leo-Ritter-Strasse 2 Regensburg Bayern 93049 Germany + 49 941 569 563 00 https://www.meisl-rechtsanwaelte.de/