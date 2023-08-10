Rising Trends in the Autonomous Weapons Market : Implications and Future Prospects

Autonomous Weapons Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “autonomous weapons market by product, platform, and type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global autonomous weapons market was valued at $11.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global autonomous weapons market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous weapon systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of autonomous weapons, along with its huge defense spending and presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

By product, the market is categorized into missiles, munitions, guided rockets, guided projectiles, hypersonic weapon, and others. The missiles segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of precise, long- and short-range missile systems to safeguard national assets by defense forces throughout the globe.

By type, the autonomous weapons market is bifurcated into semi-autonomous and autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for semi-autonomous weapons as it encompasses both artificial and human intelligence capabilities.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By product, the missiles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the global autonomous weapons market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to defense forces segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

