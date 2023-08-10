ConnectWise Recognized with Top Workplaces 2023 Awards 

ConnectWise Prioritizes Supportive Work Environment During High Growth Years; Finds Success and Employee Longevity

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energage recently announced that ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, won a Top Workplaces 2023 award. In addition to the general award, ConnectWise received accolades across multiple other categories for a total of seven awards including Top Workplaces Tampa Bay, Top Workplaces in Technology, and Cultural Excellence awards in Leadership, Innovation, Purpose and Values and Work-Life Flexibility.

The Top Workplaces 2023 awards highlight organizations that create supportive environments for their employees. The survey results showed that ConnectWise employees believe the organization fosters open-mindedness, informed leadership, and transparency with employees. In addition, 87% of employees believe that ConnectWise is led by strong values.

“Our success is a direct result of our teams’ efforts,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “Receiving a Top Workplaces award never gets old, as it signifies that we remain a workplace that listens to employees and strives to make the company a comfortable, supportive environment. We aim to remain an exemplary employer in Tampa Bay and globally. ConnectWise is honored to raise the bar.”

The Top Workplaces list is the result of employee feedback that is collected through confidential, third-party surveys conducted by Energage, LLC, a technology-based employee engagement organization. The survey measured multiple tenets of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Regularly gathering employee feedback is a key step to creating a workforce of motivated and fulfilled employees who feel empowered to do the best work for themselves and their organization,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “We’re always excited to recognize companies committed to elevating employees’ voices and are confident these organizations will continue to reap the benefits that come from doing so year over year.”

ConnectWise, which has more than 3,100 colleagues globally, was founded in Tampa in 1982. The organization’s mantra – born here, growing here – illustrates its commitment to maintaining its growth in the Tampa area. Furthermore, colleagues are offered a variety of benefits that motivate work ethic such as ownership and a stake in the company, annual investments in employee training and education, and culture and talent programs that nurture employee engagement.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

