Secondary Macronutrients Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Secondary Macronutrients Market size is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The secondary macronutrients market is a sector within the agricultural and agribusiness industry that focuses on essential plant nutrients required for healthy plant growth and development. While primary macronutrients include nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, secondary macronutrients encompass calcium, magnesium, and sulfur. These nutrients are crucial for ensuring optimal plant health, productivity, and overall crop quality. The deficiency of secondary macronutrients causes yellowing of leaves, stunted growth, and a decrease in crop yield. To avoid these deficiencies, secondary macronutrients are applied to provide essential minerals to crops and soil, thereby maintaining crop and soil health. Intensive farming practices, such as monoculture and excessive use of fertilizers, can lead to soil depletion, which, in turn, reduces the availability of secondary nutrients in the soil.

Secondary macronutrients market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $39.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $48.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing secondary macronutrient deficiency in the soil and the growing area under cultivation for high-value crops.

Secondary Macronutrients Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimated Size (2023) US $39.9 billion Projected Market Valuation (2028) US $48.5 billion Value-based CAGR (2023-2028) 4.0% Number of Pages 292 Pages Report Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Segments covered by nutrient, by crop type, by mode of application, by form, and region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW Market Drivers Need for increasing crop production Market Opportunities Precision agriculture for nutrient control on site-by-site basis

Secondary Macronutrients Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

Yara (Norway)

The Mosaic Company (US)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

IFFCO (India)

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India)

Coromandel International Ltd (India)

Koch Industries, INC. (US)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Secondary Macronutrients Market By Nutrient

Calcium

Sulfur

Magnesium

Secondary Macronutrients Market By Crop type

Cereals & grains

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Other cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Soybean

Sunflower

Other oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Root & tuber vegetables

Leafy vegetables

Pome fruits

Berries

Citrus fruits

Other fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Secondary Macronutrients Market By Form

Dry form

Liquid form

Secondary Macronutrients Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Row (Africa and Middle East)

The key stakeholders in the Secondary Macronutrients Market include:

Farmers and Agricultural Producers: Farmers are primary stakeholders in the secondary macronutrients market. They use these nutrients to enhance soil fertility and ensure optimal crop growth and yield. They work closely with agricultural experts to determine the appropriate secondary macronutrient products for their specific crops and soils.

Agricultural Input Manufacturers: These companies produce secondary macronutrient fertilizers and soil amendments. They develop formulations that provide a balanced supply of calcium, magnesium, and sulfur to plants. Manufacturers also invest in research and innovation to improve the efficiency of nutrient uptake and product effectiveness.

Agribusiness Distributors: Distributors play a pivotal role in the distribution of secondary macronutrient products from manufacturers to end-users. They ensure that these products are readily available to farmers and provide logistical support in reaching agricultural markets.

Agricultural Retailers: Retailers, including farm supply stores and garden centers, stock and sell secondary macronutrient products directly to farmers, home gardeners, and landscaping professionals. They provide valuable information on product selection and usage.

Agricultural Consultants and Agronomists: These experts offer advisory services to farmers regarding nutrient management, soil testing, and crop nutrition. They assist farmers in making informed decisions about secondary macronutrient applications based on soil analysis and crop requirements.

Research Institutions and Universities: Academic institutions conduct research to explore new technologies, formulations, and application methods related to secondary macronutrients. Their findings contribute to advancing agricultural practices and enhancing nutrient management strategies.

Government and Regulatory Agencies: Regulatory bodies oversee the quality, safety, and labeling of secondary macronutrient products. They ensure that these products comply with established standards and guidelines to protect both farmers and the environment.

Environmental Organizations: Environmental groups are concerned about the impact of agricultural practices on ecosystems. They advocate for sustainable farming methods that minimize nutrient runoff and pollution, aligning with responsible secondary macronutrient application.

Farmers' Associations and Cooperatives: These organizations represent the interests of farmers and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collective purchasing. They may negotiate with manufacturers to secure favorable prices for secondary macronutrient products.

Trade Associations and Industry Groups: Associations focused on agriculture and agribusiness provide a forum for networking, information exchange, and policy advocacy within the secondary macronutrients sector. They work to promote best practices and innovation.

Crop Consultants and Extension Services: These professionals provide on-site guidance to farmers on agricultural practices, including secondary macronutrient management. They offer localized recommendations based on the specific needs of different crops and regions.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Balancing Nutrient Ratios: Farmers and agricultural experts are recognizing the importance of maintaining balanced nutrient ratios, including secondary macronutrients, for optimal crop growth. Addressing deficiencies in calcium, magnesium, and sulfur can lead to healthier plants, improved yields, and enhanced crop quality.

Precision Agriculture Techniques: Precision agriculture technologies, such as soil testing and nutrient mapping, are being employed to determine the specific nutrient needs of different fields. This data-driven approach allows farmers to apply secondary macronutrients precisely where they are needed, minimizing waste, and maximizing effectiveness.

Nutrient Interaction Dynamics: Understanding the intricate interactions between different nutrients is gaining importance. For instance, the relationship between calcium and magnesium affects nutrient uptake and plant health. Farmers are learning to manage these interactions to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Environmental Sustainability: There's a growing awareness of the environmental impact of agricultural practices, including nutrient runoff. Proper management of secondary macronutrients contributes to sustainable farming by reducing the risk of nutrient pollution in water bodies and maintaining soil health.

Crop-Specific Nutrient Needs: Different crops have varying requirements for secondary macronutrients. Agricultural consultants are focusing on tailoring nutrient management strategies to suit the specific needs of each crop, ensuring efficient nutrient utilization and maximum yields.

Integrated Nutrient Management: Farmers are integrating organic and conventional practices to optimize secondary macronutrient availability in the soil. This includes using organic materials rich in calcium, magnesium, and sulfur to enhance soil structure and nutrient content.

Technology-Enhanced Formulations: Agricultural input manufacturers are investing in research to develop advanced secondary macronutrient formulations. These formulations are designed to improve nutrient uptake, reduce leaching, and enhance overall nutrient efficiency.

Digital Platforms for Advisories: Online platforms and mobile applications are being used to provide farmers with real-time information and advisory services related to secondary macronutrients. These tools offer personalized recommendations based on crop type, soil condition, and geographical location.

Climate Resilience: Secondary macronutrient management is becoming part of climate resilience strategies. Adequate levels of calcium and magnesium, for instance, can help plants withstand stressors such as drought and extreme temperatures.

Education and Awareness: Agricultural extension services and workshops are being conducted to educate farmers about the importance of secondary macronutrients and their role in crop health. Farmers are learning to identify nutrient deficiencies and implement corrective measures.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe's secondary macronutrients market into Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and other EU and non-EU countries.

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific market into South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Further breakdown of the Rest of the South American market into Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela.

