AdImpact and Inscape Announce Data Collaboration to Help Unlock the Full Value of Local Media

Deal enables AdImpact to revolutionize local ad measurement and detection across linear and streaming advertising in all 210 U.S. DMA’s

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AdImpact , the leading ad intelligence Software-as-a-Service company, announced a multi-year agreement with Inscape. The agreement will combine AdImpact’s unique advertising intelligence capabilities and proprietary ad catalog with Inscape’s industry leading ACR data and nationally representative panel (NRP), empowering AdImpact to provide a comprehensive ad intelligence solution across CTV, cable and broadcast media.



As media companies, agencies, DSPs and SSPs face enormous challenges in the local media space, this agreement will help enable AdImpact to answer the complex questions surrounding incremental reach, post campaign analysis, media planning and local ad detection.

"Understanding full funnel ad performance is a critical input to agencies and brands. As the television landscape becomes more fragmented and personalized, local measurement and insights are paramount for the advertising industry," said Ken Norcross, Vice President, Data Licensing and Strategy, Inscape. "We are pleased to work with AdImpact through a unique partnership that delivers a broad view of advertising detection, and viewership intelligence to marketers."

“Our partnership with Inscape represents a significant step forward for the advancement of local measurement and comprehensive local ad detection across broadcast, cable and streaming,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “AdImpact is proud of this multi-year partnership, and we’ve been focused on turning this agreement into products for our customers available via Snowflake Data Share, API’s, and our proprietary SaaS platform.”

About AdImpact

AdImpact is the leading advertising intelligence Software-as-a-Service company, specializing in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. Our real-time monitoring captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily. We maintain the industry's largest ad catalog consisting of over 1.2 million unique creatives. Our coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently, we capture data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers. Our reliable real-time data and analytics empower users to monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.

About Inscape

Inscape is a leading provider of currency-grade ACR data and the technology division of VIZIO Holding Corp. Inscape's TV intelligence platform powers incredible experiences for TV viewers, market leading products for VIZIO advertisers and is fueling the transformation in America's TV measurement industry. The automated content recognition (ACR) pioneer generates screen-level accurate and robust, always-on data feeds containing every second of TV viewing, giving media companies, agencies, brands and measurement providers the intelligence to modernize, optimize and revolutionize the TV and streaming marketplace. Founded in 2008 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO in 2015, Inscape operated as a wholly owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California until 2020 when it was integrated into VIZIO's Platform+ Business.

