HashiCorp Cloud Infrastructure Automation and Security Products Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

New Partnership Makes HashiCorp Terraform and Vault Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added HashiCorp Terraform and Vault to its GSA Schedule, making HashiCorp’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. Through this partnership, Federal, State and Local Government agencies will be able to use HashiCorp's offerings to automate infrastructure and secure application delivery across their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



“As Public Sector agencies transition to the cloud to meet modernization requirements, they require new technologies to help them move to and operate in multi-cloud environments more securely and to achieve mission success,” said Melissa Palmer, President, HashiCorp Federal, Inc. “HashiCorp’s inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule will enable us to provide agencies across the Public Sector with the tools and solutions necessary for successful multi-cloud transitions, including the introduction of zero trust and automation technologies.”

HashiCorp’s portfolio can help Government agencies accelerate innovation and exceed modernization goals through adoption of its zero trust security solution and automation workflows, helping agencies operate more efficiently and securely as they transition to multi-cloud. HashiCorp’s approach to zero trust security uses identity to secure applications, networks, and people across multiple clouds, on-premises, and hybrid environments, which reduces the attack surface and automates complex security workflows. This ensures people, machines, and services are authenticated, every action is authorized, and data is protected. HashiCorp Vault is one of the key products in HashiCorp’s approach to identity-based security.

“Carahsoft is committed to providing our Government customers with the best zero trust solutions available in the market, and we are thrilled to add HashiCorp's innovative encryption and identity-based security automation solutions to our GSA Schedule and our robust portfolio of Government contracts," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with our reseller partners to provide HashiCorp's solutions to Government agencies to help them achieve greater efficiency, security, and agility in their IT operations.”

Carahsoft is offering Public Sector customers access to HashiCorp Terraform and Vault Enterprise through their GSA Schedule. HashiCorp Terraform can help the Public Sector reduce risk and increase mission effectiveness as they integrate cloud into their IT environments. HashiCorp Vault can help the Public Sector reduce the risk of breaches and data exposure with identity-based security automation and encryption as a service.

To strengthen the Public Sector’s cybersecurity defense, agencies need to implement Zero Trust principles that safeguard networks at every entry point. Carahsoft supports solutions that help Government organizations understand Zero Trust frameworks, develop a Zero Trust strategy and implement a Zero Trust architecture. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Zero Trust solutions here.

HashiCorp Terraform and Vault Enterprise are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and additional State and Local Contracts. For more information, contact the HashiCorp team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8570 or HashiCorp@carahsoft.com.

HashiCorp Vault

Identity is the foundation for zero trust security. HashiCorp Vault is the standard for identity-based security, brokering identity across any environment to automate secure access to secrets, data, and systems. Vault supports public clouds, private datacenters, and endpoint systems like databases, cloud platforms, SSH, and messaging queues. Teams can request secrets for any system through one consistent, audited, and secured workflow. HashiCorp Vault unifies host-based and service-based identities into a central platform and brokers them across all applications, networks, users, platforms, and datacenters, providing a modern security framework that trusts nothing and authenticates and authorizes everything. With Vault, users can create and secure access to tokens, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys. Vault is supported by a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners.

HashiCorp Vault Enterprise has been evaluated as conformant with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 standards and has achieved FIPS 140-2 Compliance.

HashiCorp Terraform

HashiCorp Terraform is the standard for infrastructure as code, enabling users to automate infrastructure deployments across multiple clouds and platforms. With Terraform, teams can use infrastructure as code (IaC) to automate the provisioning, compliance, and management of any cloud, datacenter, and service — including servers, databases, and firewall policies. Terraform is supported by a growing ecosystem of more than 200 technology partners, 2,000 infrastructure providers, and 10,000 modules available through the Terraform Registry. HashiCorp Terraform is available as open source, a managed service via Terraform Cloud, and a self-managed product via Terraform Enterprise.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe.

For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

Contact

Kate Lehman

media@hashicorp.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact