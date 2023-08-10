Submit Release
Hudson Global Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $44.9 million decreased 20.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and 17.7% in constant currency.
  • Adjusted net revenue of $22.6 million decreased 17.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and 15.4% in constant currency.
  • Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.36 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.25 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $2.6 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased $0.6 million of stock and has now completed its $10 million common stock repurchase program.
  • The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023.
  • Total cash including restricted cash was $23.0 million at June 30, 2023.

“In the second quarter of 2023, lower hiring activity, particularly in the technology sector, led to declines in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year quarter,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “Activity in other sectors remained in line with expectations, and we continued to win new business in the second quarter of 2023. Although the timing of a recovery in the technology sector is difficult to predict, we are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment and remain well positioned to respond to the needs of our clients going forward.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2023, Americas revenue of $8.6 million decreased 40% and adjusted net revenue of $8.3 million decreased 40% from the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA loss was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 from EBITDA of $2.3 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to breakeven in the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $28.4 million increased 1% and adjusted net revenue of $9.6 million increased 11% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA was $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $2.3 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 34% to $7.9 million and adjusted net revenue of $4.7 million increased 10% from the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's corporate costs were $1.0 million, approximately flat versus the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.2 million and $0.0 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with $23.0 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $2.6 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2023 compared to generating $7.6 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2022. The Company also paid off its $1.3 million acquisition-related note in the second quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 27,277 shares for $0.6 million and has now completed its $10 million common stock repurchase program. The company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital and authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2022, Hudson Global has $303 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1383
  • International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0476

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine conflict; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; and a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting that could have a significant adverse effect on our business and the price of our common stock. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

 
 
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023     2022  
Revenue   $ 44,897     $ 56,723     $ 87,969   $ 108,640  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses     22,314       29,449       43,622     55,793  
Salaries and related     17,393       19,221       34,871     37,482  
Office and general     2,549       2,757       5,488     5,188  
Marketing and promotion     932       1,079       1,913     2,034  
Depreciation and amortization     354       337       702     661  
Total operating expenses     43,542       52,843       86,596     101,158  
Operating income     1,355       3,880       1,373     7,482  
Non-operating income (expense):                
Interest income, net     130       3       194     5  
Other (expense) income, net     (50 )     (9 )     83     (58 )
Income before income taxes     1,435       3,874       1,650     7,429  
Provision for income taxes     857       781       718     1,317  
Net income   $ 578     $ 3,093     $ 932   $ 6,112  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.19     $ 1.02     $ 0.30   $ 2.04  
Diluted   $ 0.18     $ 0.98     $ 0.30   $ 1.95  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     3,084       3,028       3,059     2,997  
Diluted     3,138       3,146       3,130     3,132  


 
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
    June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,638     $ 27,123  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $102 and $51, respectively     27,462       26,270  
Restricted cash, current     169       160  
Prepaid and other     2,795       1,959  
Total current assets     53,064       55,512  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,086 and $950, respectively     555       673  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,271       685  
Deferred tax assets, net     1,792       1,475  
Restricted cash     197       194  
Goodwill     4,879       4,875  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,207 and $1,647, respectively     3,974       4,516  
Other assets     14       12  
Total assets   $ 65,746     $ 67,942  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 1,323     $ 1,678  
Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits     8,204       11,584  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     7,812       6,273  
Note payable – short term           1,250  
Operating lease obligations, current     569       337  
Total current liabilities     17,908       21,122  
Income tax payable           81  
Operating lease obligations     702       348  
Other liabilities     452       599  
Total liabilities     19,062       22,150  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,889 and 3,823 shares issued; 2,823 and 2,794 shares outstanding, respectively     4       4  
Additional paid-in capital     492,423       491,567  
Accumulated deficit     (426,513 )     (427,394 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax     (1,702 )     (1,639 )
Treasury stock, 1,066 and 1,029 shares, respectively, at cost     (17,528 )     (16,746 )
Total stockholders’ equity     46,684       45,792  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 65,746     $ 67,942  


 
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Americas   Asia
Pacific		   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 8,569     $ 28,402   $ 7,926   $     $ 44,897  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 8,321     $ 9,581   $ 4,681   $     $ 22,583  
Net income                   $ 578  
Provision from income taxes                     857  
Interest income, net                     (130 )
Depreciation and amortization                     354  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ (466 )   $ 2,131   $ 851   $ (857 )     1,659  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     223       363     41     (577 )     50  
Stock-based compensation expense     96       48     51     188       383  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     71       1     124     249       445  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     112                     112  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 36     $ 2,543   $ 1,067   $ (997 )   $ 2,649  
                     
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022   Americas   Asia
Pacific		   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 14,415     $ 29,944   $ 12,364   $     $ 56,723  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 13,809     $ 9,174   $ 4,291   $     $ 27,274  
Net income                   $ 3,093  
Provision for income taxes                     781  
Interest income, net                     (3 )
Depreciation and amortization                     337  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 2,291     $ 2,262   $ 551   $ (896 )     4,208  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     123       321     136     (571 )     9  
Stock-based compensation expense     159       62     66     408       695  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     128               12       140  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     664                     664  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 3,365     $ 2,645   $ 753   $ (1,047 )   $ 5,716  
 

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

 
 
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Americas   Asia
Pacific		   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 17,841     $ 55,678   $ 14,450   $     $ 87,969  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 17,243     $ 18,040   $ 9,064   $     $ 44,347  
Net income                   $ 932  
Provision from income taxes                     718  
Interest income, net                     (194 )
Depreciation and amortization                     702  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ (896 )   $ 3,565   $ 1,295   $ (1,806 )     2,158  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     339       604     66     (1,092 )     (83 )
Stock-based compensation expense     257       121     128     350       856  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     105       1     124     411       641  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     225                     225  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 30     $ 4,291   $ 1,613   $ (2,137 )   $ 3,797  
                     
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022   Americas   Asia
Pacific		   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 29,026     $ 61,077   $ 18,537   $     $ 108,640  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 27,511     $ 17,387   $ 7,949   $     $ 52,847  
Net income                   $ 6,112  
Provision for income taxes                     1,317  
Interest income, net                     (5 )
Depreciation and amortization                     661  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 4,705     $ 4,289   $ 698   $ (1,607 )     8,085  
Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges     335       580     252     (1,109 )     58  
Stock-based compensation expense     321       132     114     674       1,241  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees     128               28       156  
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3)     1,411                     1,411  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 6,900     $ 5,001   $ 1,064   $ (2,014 )   $ 10,951  
                     

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES
(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  As   As   Currency   Constant
  reported   reported   translation   currency
Revenue:              
Americas $ 8,569     $ 14,415     $ (31 )   $ 14,384  
Asia Pacific   28,402       29,944       (1,715 )     28,229  
Europe   7,926       12,364       (408 )     11,956  
Total $ 44,897     $ 56,723     $ (2,154 )   $ 54,569  
Adjusted net revenue (1)              
Americas $ 8,321     $ 13,809     $ (30 )   $ 13,779  
Asia Pacific   9,581       9,174       (506 )     8,668  
Europe   4,681       4,291       (32 )     4,259  
Total $ 22,583     $ 27,274     $ (568 )   $ 26,706  
SG&A:(2)              
Americas $ 8,666     $ 11,440     $ (94 )   $ 11,346  
Asia Pacific   7,029       6,546       (359 )     6,187  
Europe   3,757       3,600       (34 )     3,566  
Corporate   1,422       1,471             1,471  
Total $ 20,874     $ 23,057     $ (487 )   $ 22,570  
Operating income (loss):              
Americas $ (555 )   $ 2,093     $ (16 )   $ 2,077  
Asia Pacific   2,463       2,575       (144 )     2,431  
Europe   901       681       1       682  
Corporate   (1,454 )     (1,469 )           (1,469 )
Total $ 1,355     $ 3,880     $ (159 )   $ 3,721  
EBITDA (loss):              
Americas $ (466 )   $ 2,291     $ (20 )   $ 2,271  
Asia Pacific   2,131       2,262       (129 )     2,133  
Europe   851       551       3       554  
Corporate   (857 )     (896 )           (896 )
Total $ 1,659     $ 4,208     $ (146 )   $ 4,062  
 

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

 
 
HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Net Income   Outstanding   Share(1)
Net income   $ 578   3,138   $ 0.18
Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)     445   3,138     0.14
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2)     112   3,138     0.04
Adjusted net income (3)   $ 1,135   3,138   $ 0.36


    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022   Net Income   Outstanding   Share(1)
Net income   $ 3,093   3,146   $ 0.98
Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)     140   3,146     0.04
Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2)     695   3,146     0.22
Adjusted net income (3)   $ 3,928   3,146   $ 1.25
 

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months, as well as earn out payments. In addition, in 2022 represents compensation expense payable in the form of a CFO retention payment per the terms of the Karani acquisition.

(3) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


