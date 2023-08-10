Hudson Global Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



2023 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $44.9 million decreased 20.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and 17.7% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $22.6 million decreased 17.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and 15.4% in constant currency.

Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.36 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.25 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $2.6 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased $0.6 million of stock and has now completed its $10 million common stock repurchase program.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023.

Total cash including restricted cash was $23.0 million at June 30, 2023.





“In the second quarter of 2023, lower hiring activity, particularly in the technology sector, led to declines in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year quarter,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “Activity in other sectors remained in line with expectations, and we continued to win new business in the second quarter of 2023. Although the timing of a recovery in the technology sector is difficult to predict, we are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment and remain well positioned to respond to the needs of our clients going forward.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2023, Americas revenue of $8.6 million decreased 40% and adjusted net revenue of $8.3 million decreased 40% from the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA loss was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 from EBITDA of $2.3 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to breakeven in the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $28.4 million increased 1% and adjusted net revenue of $9.6 million increased 11% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA was $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $2.3 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 34% to $7.9 million and adjusted net revenue of $4.7 million increased 10% from the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's corporate costs were $1.0 million, approximately flat versus the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.2 million and $0.0 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with $23.0 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $2.6 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2023 compared to generating $7.6 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2022. The Company also paid off its $1.3 million acquisition-related note in the second quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 27,277 shares for $0.6 million and has now completed its $10 million common stock repurchase program. The company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital and authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2022, Hudson Global has $303 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com .

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 44,897 $ 56,723 $ 87,969 $ 108,640 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 22,314 29,449 43,622 55,793 Salaries and related 17,393 19,221 34,871 37,482 Office and general 2,549 2,757 5,488 5,188 Marketing and promotion 932 1,079 1,913 2,034 Depreciation and amortization 354 337 702 661 Total operating expenses 43,542 52,843 86,596 101,158 Operating income 1,355 3,880 1,373 7,482 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 130 3 194 5 Other (expense) income, net (50 ) (9 ) 83 (58 ) Income before income taxes 1,435 3,874 1,650 7,429 Provision for income taxes 857 781 718 1,317 Net income $ 578 $ 3,093 $ 932 $ 6,112 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 1.02 $ 0.30 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.98 $ 0.30 $ 1.95 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,084 3,028 3,059 2,997 Diluted 3,138 3,146 3,130 3,132





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,638 $ 27,123 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $102 and $51, respectively 27,462 26,270 Restricted cash, current 169 160 Prepaid and other 2,795 1,959 Total current assets 53,064 55,512 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,086 and $950, respectively 555 673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,271 685 Deferred tax assets, net 1,792 1,475 Restricted cash 197 194 Goodwill 4,879 4,875 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,207 and $1,647, respectively 3,974 4,516 Other assets 14 12 Total assets $ 65,746 $ 67,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,323 $ 1,678 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 8,204 11,584 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,812 6,273 Note payable – short term — 1,250 Operating lease obligations, current 569 337 Total current liabilities 17,908 21,122 Income tax payable — 81 Operating lease obligations 702 348 Other liabilities 452 599 Total liabilities 19,062 22,150 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,889 and 3,823 shares issued; 2,823 and 2,794 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 492,423 491,567 Accumulated deficit (426,513 ) (427,394 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,702 ) (1,639 ) Treasury stock, 1,066 and 1,029 shares, respectively, at cost (17,528 ) (16,746 ) Total stockholders’ equity 46,684 45,792 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 65,746 $ 67,942





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 8,569 $ 28,402 $ 7,926 $ — $ 44,897 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 8,321 $ 9,581 $ 4,681 $ — $ 22,583 Net income $ 578 Provision from income taxes 857 Interest income, net (130 ) Depreciation and amortization 354 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (466 ) $ 2,131 $ 851 $ (857 ) 1,659 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 223 363 41 (577 ) 50 Stock-based compensation expense 96 48 51 188 383 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 71 1 124 249 445 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 112 — — — 112 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 36 $ 2,543 $ 1,067 $ (997 ) $ 2,649 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 14,415 $ 29,944 $ 12,364 $ — $ 56,723 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 13,809 $ 9,174 $ 4,291 $ — $ 27,274 Net income $ 3,093 Provision for income taxes 781 Interest income, net (3 ) Depreciation and amortization 337 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,291 $ 2,262 $ 551 $ (896 ) 4,208 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 123 321 136 (571 ) 9 Stock-based compensation expense 159 62 66 408 695 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 128 — — 12 140 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 664 — — — 664 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 3,365 $ 2,645 $ 753 $ (1,047 ) $ 5,716

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 17,841 $ 55,678 $ 14,450 $ — $ 87,969 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 17,243 $ 18,040 $ 9,064 $ — $ 44,347 Net income $ 932 Provision from income taxes 718 Interest income, net (194 ) Depreciation and amortization 702 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (896 ) $ 3,565 $ 1,295 $ (1,806 ) 2,158 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 339 604 66 (1,092 ) (83 ) Stock-based compensation expense 257 121 128 350 856 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 105 1 124 411 641 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 225 — — — 225 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 30 $ 4,291 $ 1,613 $ (2,137 ) $ 3,797 For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 29,026 $ 61,077 $ 18,537 $ — $ 108,640 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 27,511 $ 17,387 $ 7,949 $ — $ 52,847 Net income $ 6,112 Provision for income taxes 1,317 Interest income, net (5 ) Depreciation and amortization 661 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 4,705 $ 4,289 $ 698 $ (1,607 ) 8,085 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 335 580 252 (1,109 ) 58 Stock-based compensation expense 321 132 114 674 1,241 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 128 — — 28 156 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 1,411 — — — 1,411 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 6,900 $ 5,001 $ 1,064 $ (2,014 ) $ 10,951

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.







HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 8,569 $ 14,415 $ (31 ) $ 14,384 Asia Pacific 28,402 29,944 (1,715 ) 28,229 Europe 7,926 12,364 (408 ) 11,956 Total $ 44,897 $ 56,723 $ (2,154 ) $ 54,569 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 8,321 $ 13,809 $ (30 ) $ 13,779 Asia Pacific 9,581 9,174 (506 ) 8,668 Europe 4,681 4,291 (32 ) 4,259 Total $ 22,583 $ 27,274 $ (568 ) $ 26,706 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 8,666 $ 11,440 $ (94 ) $ 11,346 Asia Pacific 7,029 6,546 (359 ) 6,187 Europe 3,757 3,600 (34 ) 3,566 Corporate 1,422 1,471 — 1,471 Total $ 20,874 $ 23,057 $ (487 ) $ 22,570 Operating income (loss): Americas $ (555 ) $ 2,093 $ (16 ) $ 2,077 Asia Pacific 2,463 2,575 (144 ) 2,431 Europe 901 681 1 682 Corporate (1,454 ) (1,469 ) — (1,469 ) Total $ 1,355 $ 3,880 $ (159 ) $ 3,721 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ (466 ) $ 2,291 $ (20 ) $ 2,271 Asia Pacific 2,131 2,262 (129 ) 2,133 Europe 851 551 3 554 Corporate (857 ) (896 ) — (896 ) Total $ 1,659 $ 4,208 $ (146 ) $ 4,062

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Income Outstanding Share(1) Net income $ 578 3,138 $ 0.18 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 445 3,138 0.14 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 112 3,138 0.04 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,135 3,138 $ 0.36





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share(1) Net income $ 3,093 3,146 $ 0.98 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 140 3,146 0.04 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 695 3,146 0.22 Adjusted net income (3) $ 3,928 3,146 $ 1.25

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months, as well as earn out payments. In addition, in 2022 represents compensation expense payable in the form of a CFO retention payment per the terms of the Karani acquisition.

(3) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.