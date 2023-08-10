Submit Release
Milestone Achieved: Invictus Capital Partners Completes 50th Securitization

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invictus Capital Partners, LP, a Washington, D.C.-based alternative investment management firm, solidified its position as a leading private credit investor in residential loans by completing its 50th securitization, VERUS 2023-INV2. This is Invictus’ 7th transaction in 2023 with a cumulative loan balance of $3.5 billion.

Invictus, through its affiliate Verus Mortgage Capital (“Verus”), has been the largest private credit investor in recently originated residential loans through securitization since the beginning of 2015 with a total aggregate loan balance of nearly $23 billion across the 50 transactions. The Invictus investment platform was the first in the industry to have transactions which achieved a AAA rating from each of the three major rating agencies — S&P, Fitch and Moody’s.

“From inception we have been focused on creating an investment platform of institutional quality and scale to provide our investors with access to the strong investment profile of residential loans,” said Michael Warden, CEO of Invictus. "We see a multi-year opportunity for private credit in this $14 trillion sector given a current market share of under 6% combined with the recent stress in the banking system. We, and the market, are just getting started.”

Invictus Capital Partners is an investment firm with a focus on opportunistic credit strategies. Founded in 2008, Invictus is majority-owned by its employees and has deep experience across the spectrum of real estate debt investments, including high-yielding and distressed bonds and loans. From 2008 to 2014, Invictus served as a joint venture partner and sub-advisor to The Carlyle Group for real estate debt strategies. Learn more at www.invictuscp.com.

