Current State of Asian AI in Drug Discovery Landscape: New Industry Report&IT-Platform Reveal Top Players and Key Trends
Asia's AI pharma growth surged driven by investments, R&D. Our platform features: 130 AI firms, 350 investors, 25 hubs. Explore top 30 experts, in-depth report predicting AI drug discovery journey.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Deep Pharma Intelligence has launched a novel AI in Drug Discovery in Asia industry report and interactive analytics platform
— Deep Pharma Intelligence
● The release constitutes the most comprehensive analysis and profiling of the Asian AI in Pharma market to date
● The platform also contains extensive industry database with interactive search and filtering capabilities, and profiles of 130 Asian AI in Drug Discovery companies, 350 investors, 25 hubs and 30 experts and industry thought-leaders.
Deep Pharma Intelligence, a specialized analytics subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, has launched its new AI in Drug Discovery in Asia platform, (released in parallel with the Global AI in Drug Discovery platform), featuring interactive, filterable and searchable industry databases, mindmaps and profiles of 130 companies, 350 investors, and 30 esteemed experts active in the Asian AI in Drug Discovery industry ecosystem, as well as an accompanying analytical report identifying top players, key trends and leading technologies in the Asian AI in Pharma landscape, and key take-aways for industry participants and decision makers.
𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: www.deep-pharma.tech/ai-platform-asia
Asia's engagement with AI in the pharmaceutical sector has been transformative. Over the past decade, the region has experienced a meteoric rise in AI-driven pharma innovations. Astonishingly, 77% of the new companies in this sector were established between 2010 and 2020. This growth has been propelled by factors such as significant investments, increased R&D endeavours, strategic public-private collaborations, and amplified healthcare and pharmaceutical R&D expenditures. Yet, recent data could indicate a shift in momentum, suggesting a transition from rapid expansion to a period of stabilization and consolidation.
The AI in Drug Discovery in Asia platform presents the most comprehensive industry Landscape made to date, with interactive profiles, mindmaps and industry databases of 130 AI in Drug Discovery companies, 350 investors, and 25 hubs.
The platform also features an interactive database of the Top 30 AI in Drug Discovery Experts, with filterable, searchable profiles on the leading researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and technologists in Asia, committed to harnessing the potential of AI to tackle the complex challenges of drug discovery advancement.
Meanwhile, our detailed report offers an incisive examination of this dynamic landscape, drawing on robust data and deep analyses to present a comprehensive overview of the current state of the market and predict the future trajectory of AI in drug discovery in Asia, highlighting principal
players, trends, and technologies, and revealing key insights and major take-aways for industry participants, stakeholders and decision makers.
AI for Drug Discovery in Asia is a regional specific part of the Global AI in Drug Discovery Industry platform also released by Deep Pharma Intelligence this month, containing interactive, industry profiles, mindmaps and databases on 800 companies, 1900 investors, 90 corporations, 30 hubs and 100 top industry experts, professionals and leaders driving AI pharma innovation.
The platform is further complemented by a Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and customized insights. The system itself provides sofisticated analytical and market intelligence capabilities, as well as automated SWOT analysis and AI-driven smart-matching tools.
Further platform iterations and analytical reports launches are expected in the coming weeks, including AI in Cancer Vaccines, AI applications in Diabetes and FemTech, and AI in Oncology, aiming to highlight groundbreaking solutions, therapies, players and major trends in these areas.
As the role of AI continues to experience unprecedented growth, diversification, and disruption in BioTech and HealthTech industries, extracting relevant insights for optimal strategic decision- making has become increasingly complex. Leveraging advanced AI techniques and real-time analytics capabilities, Deep Pharma Intelligence’s comprehensive suite of in depth analytical systems provide understanding of the rapidly evolving AI in BioTech and HealthTech landscape, delivering unique insights to industry stakeholders and decision-makers.
###
For enquiries and further details, please contact:
info@deep-pharma.tech
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:
Deep Pharma Intelligence (DPI) is a BioTech market intelligence agency with a core specialization in AI in Pharma. As the flagship analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, it is using powerful data mining and advanced visualisation features combined with AI-driven tools, and is focused on sophisticated analytics, benchmarking and forecasting of emerging and frontier domains in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech and Healthcare industries.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
Franco Cortese
Deep Pharma Intelligence
info@deep-pharma.tech
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram